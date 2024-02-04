5 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki & Toyota Cars This Year In India

Maruti Suzuki & Toyota will have an exciting year ahead with several new launches including the new-gen Swift, Fortuner mild-hybrid, all-electric eVX and more

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota will launch a slew of new cars in the Indian market this year. Amongst these, the next-gen Swift and Dzire are the first in line followed by the all-electric eVX and Fortuner mild-hybrid in the second half of 2024. Let’s have a look at the details of upcoming Maruti & Toyota cars this year.

1. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift is scheduled for a launch in India around April-May 2024. It will be followed by the debut of its sedan twin, the Dzire, most probably in the second half of 2024. Both the cars will share their underpinnings, powertrain, exterior design as well as interior layout, however, the Dzire will have a longer footprint and a different design for the rear profile.

The interiors will get a new dashboard layout coupled with a new 9-inch free-standing infotainment system, a new instrument console, automatic HVAC and more. Both the cars will draw power from the new Z12E 1.2 litre 3-cylinder petrol engine with the option of mild hybrid. As per the reports, the production of the new-gen Swift will commence next month i.e. February 2024.

2. Maruti Suzuki eVX Electric SUV

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed the launch of its first electric vehicle, the eVX in the Indian market by the end of 2024. The EV SUV was showcased in India at the 2023 Auto Expo in its concept form and it has been spied testing a few times in the country. The eVX will be underpinned by a brand new born-electric skateboard platform.

In terms of dimensions, the production-spec vehicle will measure 4.3 meters in length with a wheelbase of 2700mm. As per the details revealed by the company, the EV will be available in two battery pack options i.e. a 48 kWh unit with a claimed range of around 400 kilometres and a larger 60 kWh battery delivering 550 kilometres on a single charge.

3. Toyota Taisor

Maruti Suzuki Fronx-based crossover SUV from Toyota will be launched very soon in the Indian market. Dubbed Taisor, the upcoming four-wheeler will share its underpinning and powertrain with the Fronx. The familiar 1.2 litre K12C engine, available with petrol as well as CNG fuel option and the 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo petrol motor will be a part of the powertrain package.

The Toyota Taisor will sport some minor design differentiation from the Fronx, including subtle changes to the bumpers, front grille and alloy wheels. The interior layout and equipment set will remain as it is accompanied by a similar feature list.

4. Toyota Fortuner Mild Hybrid

The new generation of Toyota Fortuner will debut internationally this year and could launch in India by the end of 2024. The highlight of the new Fortuner will be the inclusion of the mild-hybrid powertrain. Based on the brand’s TNGA-F platform which also underpins the Innova Hycross, the new SUV will be far more technologically advanced and will get features such as ADAS, a 360-degree parking camera and a panoramic sunroof amongst others.

Under the hood, a new 2.8 litre 1GD-FTV diesel engine will power the SUV and it will be paired to a mild hybrid system. While the details about the upcoming new Fortuner are scarce at the moment, we expect some more information to be revealed in the near future.