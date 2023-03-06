5 Upcoming Maruti SUVs You Should Know – Fronx To eVX

Maruti Suzuki will launch a range of new SUVs in India over the next three years and here we have explained all of them

Over the next three years, Maruti Suzuki will introduce a host of new SUVs to consolidate its domestic range. Just in 2023, three SUVs are waiting in the pipeline as the Fronx will be launched next month followed by the five-door Jimny. Here we bring you all the key info:

1. Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx as well as the Jimny will be retailed exclusively through the Nexa premium outlets. The Fronx has a distinctive coupe-like roofline and is based on the Heartect platform as the Baleno. It will share the feature list with the premium hatchback and derive power from a 1.2-litre NA petrol or a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine.

2. Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

The production of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will commence next month and its prices will be announced in May or June 2023. The five-door lifestyle off-road SUV has larger proportions than the international-spec model as it will be more practical and spacious. It will be powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine, linked with either a five-speed MT or a four-speed AT sending power to all four wheels.

3. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara XL:

The three-row version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will more likely be launched by the middle of this decade and it will be longer than the existing five-seater. It will feature the 1.5-litre four-pot mild hybrid petrol and the 1.5-litre three-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine and will have minor exterior changes and feature additions to differentiate itself from its smaller sibling.

4. Maruti Suzuki eVX:

The Maruti Suzuki eVX concept was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. The production version will make its way to the dealerships in 2025 and it will also spawn a Toyota sibling. It will sit on a dedicated skateboard platform and will also harbinger a new design direction for the largest car producer in the country. Expect the claimed range to be over 550 km courtesy of a 60 kWh battery pack.

5. Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG:

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG will be launched in the coming weeks and it will be retailed in an expansive range. The major highlight will be the 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. It will become the first compact SUV to run on bi-fuel (petrol and CNG) technology upon arrival.