5 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki SUVs In Next 12 Months In India

Maruti Suzuki Set to Launch 5 New SUVs in 2025, Including Its First All-Electric Model, the eVX

Maruti Suzuki, India’s leading car manufacturer, is gearing up to expand its SUV lineup in 2025 with five exciting new models. The company, which already has popular SUVs like the Brezza, Fronx, Grand Vitara, and Jimny, aims to strengthen its presence in the growing SUV market with these upcoming launches. Here’s a closer look at the five new SUVs set to hit the Indian roads next year, including the much-anticipated eVX, Maruti’s first all-electric SUV.

1. Maruti Suzuki eVX Electric SUV

The all-electric eVX is slated to debut in early 2025, marking Maruti Suzuki’s entry into the EV segment. Built on a dedicated electric skateboard platform, the eVX is designed to offer a balance of efficiency and performance. The SUV, which has been spotted in camouflaged testing, will measure 4.3 meters in length and come with a spacious 2700 mm wheelbase.

Two battery options will be available: a 48 kWh battery with an estimated range of 400 km and a larger 60 kWh battery offering up to 550 km on a single charge. With these impressive specs, the eVX is poised to compete against electric offerings from other manufacturers and marks a significant step in Maruti’s EV journey.

2. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara-Based 7-Seater SUV

Codenamed Y17, this 7-seater version of the Grand Vitara is set to launch next year, expanding Maruti’s offerings in the mid-size SUV category. Built on the same Global C platform as the Grand Vitara, the new SUV will feature a larger body to accommodate a third row of seats. This will make it a family-friendly option in the growing 7-seater SUV market.

In terms of powertrains, the 7-seater will likely continue with the 1.5-litre K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine and the 1.5-litre strong-hybrid engine, similar to the current Grand Vitara lineup. The SUV is expected to offer modern features, spacious interiors, and an attractive price point.

3. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift

The Fronx, which made its debut in 2023, will receive a facelift next year. Internally known as YTB, the refreshed Fronx will feature an updated design, new features, and Maruti’s HEV series hybrid powertrain technology, which is expected to deliver fuel efficiency above 30 kmpl. With these updates, the Fronx aims to solidify its position as one of the top contenders in the compact SUV market.

4. Maruti Suzuki Micro SUV (Punch Rival)

Maruti is also developing a new micro-SUV to compete directly with the Tata Punch. This model is expected to feature compact dimensions, modern styling, and advanced safety features, making it an attractive choice for city dwellers. The micro SUV will likely be offered with both petrol and hybrid powertrains to cater to a wide range of customers looking for an affordable yet feature-packed option.

5. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Facelift

In addition to the new 7-seater, the existing Grand Vitara is expected to receive a mid-life facelift next year. This update will bring refreshed styling, enhanced interiors, and potentially new features to keep the SUV competitive in its segment. The facelifted Grand Vitara will continue to offer the mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid engine options, maintaining its position as a fuel-efficient, eco-friendly SUV.

These upcoming models demonstrate Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to expanding its SUV portfolio while embracing new technologies like electric powertrains and hybrid systems. With a mix of electric, hybrid, and petrol-powered options, Maruti is preparing to cater to a wide range of Indian consumers in 2024.