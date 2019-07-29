5 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki SUV/UV In India – Vitara SUV To XL6 Crossover

Maruti Suzuki is planning an onslaught of product launches Vitara Brezza facelift, S-Presso, Vitara and more

Maruti Suzuki is going through a turmoil and the product lineup is partly to be blamed, apart from the sales slump the whole industry is going through. Maruti Suzuki hasn’t launched anything new in a while now, while the other manufacturers are bringing new and well-packaged products every now and then. However, Maruti Suzuki can change this equation pretty soon with the onslaught of products planned, especially new SUVs like the Vitara Brezza Facelift, S-Presso micro SUV and Vitara mid-SUV.

Here’s the list of the top upcoming Maruti Suzuki products:

1. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is not only the best selling compact SUV in India but also the best selling SUV as a whole. However, the car is facing some stiff competition from newly launched cars like the Hyundai Venue and some existing products like the Hyundai Creta. Also, the market slump and negative sentiments against diesel cars have reduced the Vitara Brezza sales drastically.

To counter all these factors, Maruti Suzuki will soon be introducing a new Brezza with added features, safety, new looks and for the first time a BS-VI ready petrol engine that will be introduced in a few days from now, since Maruti has announced to stop production of the diesel engines altogether. The Vitara Brezza will hence, become more affordable in line with Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon.

2. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki announced its intention to launch an entry-level SUV sitting below the Vitara Brezza at the 2018 Auto Expo. Showcased as the Future S-Concept, a micro SUV based on the Alto, the micro-SUV will be called S-Presso and most likely will replace the Alto hatchback.

The car is designed and engineered by Maruti Suzuki’s R&D unit with assistance from Suzuki and will be based on the company’s Heartect platform. A BS-VI engine and mandatory safety norms will be standard including high-speed warning alert, driver and co-driver SBR, driver airbag and rear parking sensors.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will most likely be powered by the Alto’s K10B 1.0-litre engine that produces 68 PS at 6,000 rpm and 90 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual transmission.

3. Maruti Suzuki XL6

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been a successful MPV in India thanks to a value for money offering. To cash on the success of the Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch the XL6 – a more rugged variant in the coming months. The car is under tests internationally and has been spied a few times.

TheXL6 (Ertiga Cross) will have a noticeable different design, giving the Cross a more rugged, premium look. Sharp body line, big roof rails, higher ground clearance and use of black cladding will give it a muscular look.

The XL6 will continue to be powered by the same1.5-litre petrol engine as the standard Ertiga i.e. a BS-IV K15 Smart Hybrid petrol engine delivering 104.6 PS and 138 Nm. The DDiS 225 1.5-litre diesel engine on offer currently will not make its way to the Cross. However, the petrol unit will be upgraded to a BS-VI one. The engine will get a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed auto gearbox.

4. Maruti Suzuki Vitara

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara will be a Grand Vitara offspring and will be 4,175 mm long, 1,775 mm wide, 1,610 mm tall and will have a 2,500 mm wheelbase with 185 mm ground clearance. Which means the Vitara will be bigger than the Vitara Brezza and comparable to the Hyundai Creta.

We recently spotted a Vitara with an all-black paint scheme revealing much of the design. Overall, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara will be an updated version of the Suzuki Vitara in the international markets. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara will not be similar to the Suzuki Vitara sold elsewhere and could be powered by Maruti’s 1.5-litre SHVS petrol engine which will be BS-VI ready.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara will be sold as a mid-size SUV and will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and MG Hector. To be launched as early as next year, the five-seater SUV is expected to be priced at Rs 10 lakh and going all the way upto Rs 17 lakh for the 4×4 ALLGRIP 1.4 turbo version (all prices, ex-showroom).

5. Maruti Suzuki Vitara 7-Seater

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Vitara mid-SUV will receive a 7-seater variant too, although there’s no official confirmation put on the speculation. The Vitara 7-seater will compete against the upcoming MG Hector 7-seater and Tata Harrier 7-seater and is expected to be priced around Rs 15 Lakh for the base variant.

The mechanicals and features will remain similar to the Vitara 5-seater, however the design will be altered to accommodate extra row of seating, by increasing rear overhang.