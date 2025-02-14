5 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki & Hyundai SUVs In 2025

Both the brands will introduce multiple SUV models in the Indian market as we go through this year

It is no longer a secret that SUVs are spearheading the growth of the Indian automobile industry from the last few years. Hence, leading auto manufacturers are focusing on the introduction of more and more SUV models to propel a hike in sales numbers. Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, the two key auto brands occupying the first and second spot, respectively, are expected to launch multiple SUVs this year in the Indian market. In this piece, we will talk about the upcoming Maruti and Hyundai SUVs in 2025 in India.

1. Maruti e-Vitara

The brand’s first-ever electric SUV will finally go on sale in the coming months in the Indian market. Sitting on HEARTECT-e EV platform, it comes with several premium features while offered with battery options of 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The company claims a range of 500+ km on a single charge. The e Vitara will be locally manufactured in India while exported to more than 100 countries. It will rival Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Curvv EV and MG ZS EV in India.

2. Maruti Grand Vitara 7-seater

Being internally codenamed as Maruti Y17, it has been spotted multiple times during the test runs. The SUV will be the brand’s next big launch in India. To be offered in a three-row, 7-seater configuration, the Y17 will be longer than the standard Vitara to accommodate the third row. The design cues will be taken from the e-Vitara while featuring an array of latest features. The 7-seater Maruti SUV will take on Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV 7OO.

3. Maruti Fronx Hybrid

Last month, the Fronx hybrid was spotted undisguised and speculation is rife that it will be launched in the next few months in the domestic market. The spy images revealed that it will be identical to the standard version of the crossover in terms of design, except for the ‘hybrid’ badge. Codenamed as Maruti YTB, it will be the first company model to get the Series Hybrid system with a mileage of 30+ kmpl.

4. 2025 Hyundai Venue

A few weeks back, the new Hyundai Venue was caught on camera wearing heavy camouflage. Expected to launch in the last quarter of 2025, it will be the first Hyundai car to be manufactured at the new Talegaon facility in Maharashtra. The design updates will draw inspiration from the new Creta and Alcazar while equipped with latest features like dual-pane sunroof, ADAS and more. Mechanically, we expect the SUV to continue with the existing petrol and diesel engines.

5. 2025 Hyundai Tucson facelift

The latest iteration of the Tucson SUV had its world premiere last year. The India-spec model is expected to arrive by the end of 2025 in the Indian market with similar updates as the global model. The cabin will be thoroughly updated with new upholstery, features and touchscreen systems for the driver and front passenger. It is expected to get the same petrol and diesel engines with manual and automatic gearbox choices.