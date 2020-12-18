5 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks In India Next Year

Even after the ever-growing demand for high-riding cars, hatchbacks still remain the heart and soul of the Indian automobile market, with a good chunk of sales coming from the said space

In recent years, the demand for high-riding crossovers and SUVs has been relatively higher than any other format globally, including the Indian market. However, this certainly does not alter the fact that hatchbacks still dominate the Indian automobile space, thanks to factors like affordability as well as compact size, which offers better maneuverability in cities.

Manufacturers continue to heavily rely on hatchbacks and hence, a lot of new offerings in the said space are expected to be launched next year by Maruti Suzuki. We have put together a list of 5 hatchbacks that are expected to be launched in India in 2021, take a look –

1. New-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Spy shots in the past have confirmed that Maruti Suzuki is working on a replacement for the Alto 800, with the updated hatch expected to be based on the same lightweight Heartect K platform that is used by the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.

The new 800 cc car will likely make use of the same 796 cc, 3-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine as the current-gen Alto. This engine produces 48 PS of max power and 69 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the new 800 cc car will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox, while an optional automatic could also be offered.

2. New-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

The 1.0-litre Alto K10 was introduced in India back in 2014, but it was discontinued earlier this year. However, the Alto K10 might make a comeback next year. A test mule of an upcoming Maruti Suzuki car was spied recently, hinting that it could possibly be the next-gen Alto K10.

If it does make a comeback, do note that the Alto K10 will be based on an all-new platform, and will feature evolutionary design changes. Powering the car will likely be the same 1.0-litre K10B engine (68 PS/90 Nm) as the S-Presso, and the hatch will be pitted against the higher trims of the Renault Kwid, as well as Datsun redi-GO.

3. New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki launched the Celerio in India back in 2014, and the hatchback has only been updated once since then. However, the Celerio has now started to feel outdated as compared to its modern rivals. Hence, the Japanese carmaker is currently working on launching a new-gen model for the car, which has internally been codenamed ‘YNC’.

The new-gen Celerio will continue to make use of the same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated 3-cylinder K10B petrol engine that performs duties on the current-gen version of the hatch. However, loads of visual upgrades, as well as new features, will likely be seen on the new car.

4. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

It’s no secret that Maruti is currently in the works of introducing a fully-electric version of the Wagon R in the country. The Wagon R EV has been spied on test a range of times, with the most recent prototype being spotted last month. Maruti Suzuki is yet to reveal any details of the car, however, we expect it to carry a price tag of under Rs 10 lakh, which will make it one of the most affordable electric cars in the country upon launch.

Maruti Suzuki sent out 50 Japanese-spec Wagon R EVs for tests in different weathers and terrains across the country about two years ago. However, the India-spec Wagon R EV will most likely be based on the ICE version of the hatch sold here.

5. Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift

The Swift is one of the most popular Maruti Suzuki cars in India, and the car is set to receive a mid-life facelift soon. The facelifted Swift has already been launched in Japan, revealing that the India-spec car will also be featuring some minor cosmetic updates as well as some additional features.

However, the most noteworthy update will be made under its hood. The pre-facelift Swift is currently offered with a sole 1.2-litre petrol engine that is rated at 83 PS/113 Nm. However, the Swift facelift will be getting Maruti’s 1.2-litre DualJet engine that is already being offered with Dzire facelift, as well as the Baleno. This new engine will make 7 PS more power, and also get mild-hybrid tech.