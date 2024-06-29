5 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Compact Cars You Should Know

Here we have explained about the 5 new Maruti Suzuki compact cars that are expected to launch over the next 2-3 years in India

Maruti Suzuki is currently developing on a series of new passenger vehicles for the Indian market including electric vehicles. Here we have listed the upcoming ICE compact models that are expected to launch over the next 2 to 3 years:

1. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift:

The updated Maruti Suzuki Fronx, internally designated as YTB, is projected to be introduced in India next year. This model will likely premiere the company’s extensively localized hybrid electric powertrain. Though it is a mid-cycle update, the new engine option is expected to be the standout feature. The 1.2L Z series petrol engine, which is now available in the new-gen Swift, could function as a range extender.

2. Maruti Suzuki Compact MPV & Micro SUV:

The nation’s leading automaker is developing a compact MPV set to be positioned below the Ertiga, targeting rivals like the Renault Kiger and its forthcoming Nissan counterpart. This new model will be based on the Suzuki Spacia, currently available in Japan. Additionally, a micro SUV, internally designated as the Y43, is in the works with a reported launch in late 2026.

3. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

The new generation Maruti Suzuki went on sale in India recently with evolutionary updates to both the exterior and interior, while the roster of features has seen a significant upgrade. Similarly, the all-new Dzire will launch later this year and it will also be powered by a new 1.2L Z series three-cylinder petrol engine, paired with manual and AMT transmission options. It will boast cosmetic differences over its hatchback sibling.

4. Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Baleno:

Maruti Suzuki is reported to introduce the next-generation Baleno in India by 2026. After a substantial update in early 2022, the upcoming model, known internally as YTA, is expected to showcase major design and interior enhancements. This iteration will likely be equipped with a newly developed HEV system from Maruti Suzuki, promising a claimed mileage exceeding 35 kmpl.

Currently, the Baleno derives power from a 1.2L K-series four-cylinder petrol and a more powerful 1.0L three-cylinder Booster Jet turbocharged petrol engine.