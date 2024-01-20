5 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Compact Cars (Including EVs) – Under 10L

In our extensive compilation of upcoming Maruti Suzuki compact cars, we present a comprehensive overview featuring an SUV, an MPV, a sedan and two hatchbacks

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for a significant product expansion in the domestic market. The company aims to enter new SUV segments and actively participate in the growing electric vehicle space. Here, we provide an overview of the potential upcoming compact models waiting in Maruti Suzuki’s pipeline.

1. Maruti Suzuki Y43 Micro SUV:

A brand new micro SUV is reportedly in the pipeline, set to compete with the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter. Expected to debut around 2026, it will be positioned below the Brezza and Fronx. The micro SUV is anticipated to come equipped with a 1.2L Z series petrol engine featuring mild hybrid technology.

2. Maruti Suzuki YDB Compact MPV:

The upcoming compact MPV, internally referred to as YDB, is set to rival the Renault Triber. Drawing inspiration from the Spacia MPV, it is expected to offer increased length and practicality. The sliding doors found in the Spacia might be omitted to reduce production costs. The YDB is also likely to feature the 1.2L Z series engine, making its debut in the new-generation Swift.

3. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift & Dzire:

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift, spotted testing in India on multiple occasions, is slated to be available for sale in the first half of 2024. Following its release, the new Dzire is expected to make its debut. Both models will adopt evolutionary design changes, and a new 1.2L Z series mild-hybrid petrol engine might replace the current K series unit.

4. Maruti Suzuki Compact Electric Hatchback:

The forthcoming Maruti Suzuki electric hatchback is expected to draw inspiration from the eWX concept, which was showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2023. It is said to utilize a dedicated skateboard EV platform developed from the ground up. Positioned to compete with rivals like the Tata Tiago EV, Citroen eC3 and MG Comet EV, Maruti Suzuki aims to make a mark in the electric vehicle segment with this upcoming model by garnering high volume sales. All the aforementioned models will be priced well under Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).