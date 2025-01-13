5 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Compact Cars – 2 SUVs, 1 MPV & 2 Hatchbacks

Here we delve into 5 upcoming compact cars from Maruti Suzuki that will more likely launch in India over the next two years

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is gearing up to broaden its passenger vehicle portfolio, focusing on both compact and midsize segments. Here’s a glimpse of the upcoming compact cars slated to debut in India over the next two years as a host of new models appear to be in the pipeline:

1. New Maruti Suzuki Baleno:

The next generation Maruti Suzuki Baleno, codenamed YTA, is expected to launch in India next year. Besides visual revisions and interior updates, it could feature a strong hybrid petrol engine which has long been speculated. The in-house developed system could adopt a range extender-like technology to enable a claimed fuel economy of over 30 kmpl as the 1.2L Z12E petrol engine could be utilised.

2. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift:

The Fronx facelift is also reportedly in the works for debut sometime next year. The refreshed compact SUV coupe will more likely feature notable upgrades including the introduction of a newly developed strong hybrid petrol engine we mentioned above. The five-seater has already been well received by customers and it will be interesting to see how the updated model will perform.

3&4. Maruti Suzuki Compact MPV & Micro SUV:

Maruti Suzuki is expected to introduce a new compact MPV positioned below the Ertiga, aiming to compete with models like the Renault Kiger. Drawing design and practicality cues from the Suzuki Spacia sold in Japan, the MPV will likely be tailored for domestic buyers with affordability and practicality in mind.

It may feature the aforementioned hybrid petrol engine as well. Additionally, Maruti is working on a micro SUV which is expected to debut by late 2026 to take on Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter.

5. Maruti Suzuki eWX:

Maruti Suzuki’s first EV, the e Vitara, will be launched on January 17, 2025 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The midsize e-SUV will be sold in two battery options with a claimed range of over 450 km per charge. The brand is determined to bring in more zero-emission vehicles in the coming years and an affordable electric hatchback based on the eWX concept could come into play with a tall riding stance.