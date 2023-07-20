5+ Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars You Should Know About

In the list of upcoming Maruti Suzuki cars, we have given you all the known details of the all-new passenger cars coming out of the brand’s stable

Here we have explained about the upcoming Maruti Suzuki cars across different segments as some popular models are getting big updates over the next year or so. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer is also entering the all-electric SUV space by 2025.

1. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift:

The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is expected to go on sale in the first half of next year following its global debut in Japan in early 2024. It has been caught testing multiple times in Europe and will feature evolutionary exterior changes and a brand new interior. The major highlight will be the availability of a new strong hybrid petrol engine.

2. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

In the second half of 2024, Maruti Suzuki will likely introduce the all-new Dzire based on the upcoming Swift. Both will have a lot in common including design cues, underpinnings and features list. It will be powered by the 1.2L three-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine, capable of a claimed fuel efficiency of 35-40 kmpl.

3. Maruti Suzuki eVX:

The production version of the eVX concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo will make its world premiere by the end of next year before going on sale in India as well as international markets in 2025. It will sit on a dedicated skateboard architecture and will spawn a Toyota sibling. The Maruti Suzuki eVX will use a large battery pack, capable of over 500 km range on a single charge.

4. Maruti Suzuki Affordable EVs:

The electrified versions of the WagonR and Jimny also appear to be on the cards but they might arrive only after 2025. In addition, Maruti Suzuki will expand its CNG range and the availability of the 1.0L turbo BoosterJet petrol engine, which made a comeback in the Fronx recently.

5. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-Seater:

The seven-seater version of the Grand Vitara is expected to launch by 2025 in India. It could be made available in six- and seven-seater configurations while the existing 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol and the 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engines will continue. It will compete against MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and the upcoming seven-seater Citroen C3 Aircross.