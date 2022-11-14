5 Upcoming Maruti Cars You Should Wait For – Swift, Jimny To C-MPV

Maruti Suzuki is expected to host the global debut of the YTB (Baleno Cross) and the five-door version of the Jimny at the 2023 Auto Expo in January

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is planning to bring in a number of new models over the next year or two. The largest carmaker in the country will not only look to expand its domestic portfolio but also venture into new segments to increase its market share further. Here we have listed the top five upcoming Maruti Suzuki vehicles:

1. Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross (YTB):

The Baleno Cross or YTB will make its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January before going on sale in the following months. It will likely sit on the same Heartect platform as its premium hatchback sibling and will derive power from a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine capable of 100 PS. It will take design inspiration from the Grand Vitara and will have a coupe-like roofline.

2. 5-Door Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

At the upcoming Auto Expo, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer is also expected to showcase the five-door Jimny before its market launch. It will compete against the forthcoming five-door Mahindra Thar and will have a longer wheelbase compared to the global three-door Sierra. It could be sold in multiple seating configurations and will use a 1.5-litre four-pot petrol engine.

3. Maruti Suzuki C-MPV:

Toyota will unveil the Innova Hycross in India on November 25 and it will be followed by its market launch at the 2023 Auto Expo. It will likely become the first cross-badged Toyota to be supplied to Maruti Suzuki as the badge-engineered version could launch before the end of H1 2023. It could take styling cues from the Grand Vitara and will be powered by a 2.0-litre strong hybrid powertrain.

4. Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift:

The next generation Maruti Suzuki Swift will be introduced in the first quarter of 2024 reportedly. The global-spec all-new Swift will make its world premiere sometime next year. The upcoming compact hatchback is said to use a 1.2-litre three-cylinder strong hybrid engine with a claimed fuel efficiency of 35-40 kmpl. It will be retailed along the existing 1.2-litre four-cylinder K12N petrol unit.

5. Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

The Dzire compact sedan will also be launched in Q1 2024 with the same strong hybrid powertrain with the best-in-industry fuel economy of 35-40 kmpl. It will also get a revised exterior and interior.