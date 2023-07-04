5 Upcoming Maruti Cars Over The Next Year Or So – 2 SUVs, 1 EV

Maruti Suzuki will launch Invicto tomorrow and it will be followed by the new-gen Swift and Dzire in 2024

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will more likely introduce as many as five all-new cars before the end of the next financial year. Here we have covered all the key details:

1. Maruti Suzuki Invicto:

Maruti Suzuki is preparing to launch the Invicto premium MPV tomorrow in India and it will be sold only with a 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine. The badge-engineered version of the Toyota Innova Hycross gets minor exterior changes to differentiate itself from its donor while the interior will have a black theme and the features list will be almost identical.

2. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift:

Reports indicate that the fourth-generation Suzuki Swift will make its global debut later this year and thus it will more likely be launched in India early next year. It will feature a thoroughly revised exterior and interior and the equipment list will be upgraded as well. It will be powered by a new 1.2L strong hybrid petrol engine.

3. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

Just like its hatchback sibling, the third-gen Dzire will also be equipped with the strong hybrid petrol engine and both models will be capable of a claimed fuel efficiency of 35-40 kmpl. The all-new Dzire is expected to launch only in the second half of 2024 and it will compete against the new-gen Honda Amaze bound for next year as well.

4. Maruti Suzuki eVX:

In late 2024, the world premiere of the production version of the eVX concept showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year will be hosted. It has already been caught testing in Europe and the claimed driving range will be around 500 km on a single charge in the top-end variants. It will be underpinned by a dedicated skateboard platform. The local market launch will happen in early 2025.

5. 7-Seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara:

The three-row version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara could be introduced by the middle of this decade and it will take on the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross seven-seater, MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Hyundai Alcazar. Expect it to be powered by the existing 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol and the 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engines.