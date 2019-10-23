5 Upcoming Maruti Cars in India – Vitara Brezza Facelift To 2020 Celerio

There are at least 5 upcoming Maruti Cars, which include models like the new Celerio and Brezza facelift coming in next 6-8 months in India

The effect of the prolonged slowdown hasn’t kept the carmakers from introducing new models in the country. In fact, the car companies have been confident that the influx of new models would help them minimize the effects of the sales slump.

In line with this, Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest-selling carmaker launched the new-gen Wagon R, XL6 and S-Presso this year. Soon, the company will even launch the new Celerio, Brezza facelift, Wagon R-based XL5, Wagon R EV and Vitara SUV. Here are the details of these 5 upcoming Maruti cars in India –

1. New Maruti Celerio

It is being said that the country’s most popular carmaker has been working on the new generation version of the Celerio, which will launch around the middle of next year. It has been internally codenamed as the YNC and is one of the most promising upcoming cars in India. The first-gen Celerio was introduced in 2014 and got a mild facelift in 2017.

It was initially available in both petrol and diesel engine options but is now available only with the former. It rivals the likes of Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago and Renault Kwid 1.0. It is expected that the next-gen Maruti Celerio would be sold with the company’s 1.2-litre K12 engine that powers the likes of Wagon R, Swift, Baleno and Ignis.

The first-gen Celerio became the first-ever Maruti car to be available with an AMT and like the outgoing version, even the next-gen model will be sold with both manual and AMT options. The interior will be more upmarket than before and should come with the company’s SmartPlay Studio infotainment unit. The new model could be based on the Heartect lightweight platform.

2. Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift

The Maruti Vitara Brezza has been the top-selling SUV of the country. While it has been highly popular, its popularity has taken a hit ever since the advent of the Mahindra XUV300 and Hyundai Venue. Maruti has, however, taken full notice of this and is working on giving its sub-4-metre SUV a facelift.

This facelift will aim to help the model regain the lost popularity. It will also help the Brezza continue in the market for a couple of more years before the company releases an all-new model to replace its current best-seller. The facelift is likely to launch in the coming weeks. The Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift will feature and updated front fascia, which will sport a new bumper, sportier grille and updated headlamps with LED projector and DRLs.

The side profile will remain largely unchanged, save for the introduction of new design alloy wheels. The rear-end will also see some changes. These will include a set of updated taillamps and a revised bumper. The interior should come with new features and help the SUV take on fresher SUVs like the Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300.

3. Maruti Nexa Wagon R

Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd launched the XL6, an Ertiga-based MPV that is being sold through the NEXA chain of premium retail outlets. However, the company’s strategy to come up with more premium versions of its existing models won’t stop at the recently launched offering.

Next, the company will launch a new model based on the Wagon R. It is being expected that this car will be dubbed as the Maruti XL5 and will be a replacement for the Ignis. While the Maruti Wagon R is available with 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engines, the Maruti XL5 will be available only with a 1.2-litre engine option.

It will be available with both manual and AMT options. Also, its cabin will be more premium than that of the Wagon R and will come with more features. Like the XL6, it should come with an all-black colour theme. There are even some rumours that this model will be responsible for the resurrection of the Stingray moniker.

4. Maruti Wagon R EV

In case you have been following the developments in the Indian car market, Maruti Suzuki has been testing several examples of the Suzuki Wagon EV on the Indian roads. While the Japan-spec model isn’t India-bound, what’s for sure is that the EV spotted several times this year will be collecting valuable data for the development of the India-spec model. The production version of the Wagon R EV will share its EV powertrain with Toyota.

The prototype being tested in India made its India debut at the MOVE Summit in September 2018. The electric vehicle gets its power from 72-volt system with a 19-25 kWh battery. The production model will be based on an updated version of the current model, which is underpinned by the company’s lightweight platform.

5. Maruti Vitara (Creta Rival)

The Vitara SUV is one of the most popular models of Suzuki in the international market. And now, it finally looks like the company will re-introduce the Vitara SUV in India in the form of the next generation model.

While the company has been earlier spotted testing the current model on Indian roads, it may be noted that this version is in the last leg of its lifecycle and hence, it doesn’t make sense to bring this model to our shores. The next-gen version, however, will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos on battleground India.

The next generation Suzuki Vitara that is India-bound will sport a completely new exterior design that will help the SUV look bolder and more modern than the conservatively-styled current model. The interior will be more premium as well and will come packed with features. The new SUV will be sold with both petrol and diesel engine options. Launch is likely to happen in late 2020. A 7-seater model could also be in the pipeline.

