5 Upcoming Mahindra SUVs In India – 5-Door Thar To BE.05

In the list of upcoming Mahindra SUVs, we have brought you all the key details from the prototypes that have been caught testing

Mahindra & Mahindra has been working on a number of new SUVs and some of them have already been spotted testing. Here we talk about the five upcoming SUVs from the homegrown manufacturer and their possible launch timeframes:

1. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus:

The forthcoming Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus will more likely be introduced in the coming months in India. It could feature a 2.2L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine putting out a maximum power output of 120 PS in Power mode and 95 PS in Economy mode. It could be sold in seven- and eight-seater configurations and expect the prices to hover around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Mahindra Thar 5-Door:

Mahindra has already confirmed that the five-door Thar will be launched in India next year. It will have larger proportions than the existing model and will be more practical. Expect the 2.2L diesel and the 2.0L petrol engines to be carried over.

3. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Mahindra XUV300, taking inspiration from the bigger XUV700, will more likely launch in early 2024 in India. The spy shots suggest that it will get a thorough revision inside and out while the powertrain lineup could stay put. The compact SUV could adopt a more modern cabin with the inclusion of more advanced features and technologies.

4. Mahindra XUV700 EV:

The electric version of the XUV700 has been spotted a couple of times in recent weeks wearing the body of the IC-engined XUV700 with minor exterior changes. If launched, it could be positioned above the XUV400, which made its showroom debut earlier this year.

5. Mahindra BE.05:

Despite the commencement of road testing, Mahindra is expected to launch the BE.05 only by the middle of this decade. It will be underpinned by the INGLO skateboard platform and will have a futuristic design language, as indicated by the spy images with some conventional elements. It will likely measure a length of 4,370 mm, a width of 1,900 mm and a height of 1,635 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,775 mm.