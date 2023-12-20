5 Upcoming Mahindra SUVs In 2024 To Be Priced Above 15 Lakh

In the list of upcoming premium Mahindra SUVs in 2024, we have explained about models like the six-seater XUV700 and the XUV.e8 electric SUV

Here we have covered all the upcoming Mahindra SUVs that will be priced around or above Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) in the domestic market upon arrival sometime next year in India.

1. Updated Mahindra XUV400:

The updated Mahindra XUV400 will get a brand new interior with the addition of new features such as a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a new instrument console, a revised dashboard and centre console, more premium surface quality materials and trims, etc. Upon arrival in early 2024, it won’t likely get any mechanical updates.

2. Mahindra XUV300 EV:

Based on the ICE XUV300, the sub-four-metre electric SUV will use a smaller battery pack compared to the XUV400 and it will be positioned in such a way to compete with the entry- and mid-level variants of the Tata Nexon. The base variant could cost around Rs. 14.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and it could have a range of around 350 km.

3. 5-Door Mahindra Thar:

The five-door Mahindra Thar will have a longer wheelbase compared to the existing three-door model and the interior space will be more as well. With added features, it could carry a starting price of Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be powered by the familiar 2.2L diesel and 2.0L petrol engines with manual and automatic transmission options.

4. Six-Seater Mahindra XUV700:

The Mahindra XUV700 has enjoyed tremendous success in India and is currently available in five- and seven-seater layouts. To expand its range further, a new three-row version with a captain seat arrangement will be introduced next year and it has already been spotted testing. It could get some exclusive features as it will target family-based customers as well as the owners who like to get chauffeured around.

5. Mahindra XUV.e8:

By the end of 2024, Mahindra will bring in the production version of the XUV.e8 concept unveiled in August 2022. It will boast a triple screen layout on the inside and the equipment list will be shared with the XUV700. As for the design, it will largely mimic the XUV700 at the rear but the front fascia will closely resemble the concept. It could cost well over Rs. 28 lakh (ex-showroom) and might come with single- and dual e-motor setups.