5 Upcoming Mahindra EVs In 2025-26 You Should Know About

Mahindra is set to greatly expand its EV lineup over the next 24 months, introducing new models under its XEV and BE series

Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up for a significant expansion of its SUV lineup, combining conventional ICE offerings with new-age electric vehicles. The brand plans to expand its portfolio with new models under the XEV and BE series, bolstering its electric vehicle range and solidifying its market position over the next 24 months.

In addition, the homegrown manufacturer intends to electrify several of its existing ICE-powered SUVs, offering eco-friendly alternatives to some of its most popular models. Here’s an overview of what to expect from these models:

1. Mahindra XUV 3X0 EV:

Mahindra is gearing up to introduce an electric version of the XUV 3XO which is expected to debut in early 2025. Positioned below the XUV 400 in the brand’s lineup, this compact EV will offer a real-world range of around 400 km. It is being developed to compete directly with models like the Nexon EV, Tata Punch EV, Citroen eC3 and MG Windsor EV.

2.&3. Mahindra BE 6E & XEV 9E Prices:

The entry-level prices for the Mahindra BE 6E and XEV 9E were revealed a few weeks ago with the former priced at Rs. 18.90 lakh and the latter at Rs. 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices for the remaining variants of these electric models are expected to be disclosed next month, mostly at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Both of these fully electric vehicles are slated for a showroom debut next month with deliveries set to begin between around February.

4&5. 7-Seater Mahindra BE & XEV Models:

Mahindra is working on a range of e-SUVs built on the dedicated skateboard EV platform, INGLO. This will likely lead to the introduction of a seven-seater variant of the XEV 9E, and it’s also possible that a three-row version of the BE 6E could be developed as well.

The forthcoming Mahindra XUV 700 based zero-emission SUV will be the production version of the XUV.e8 concept and its images were leaked recently.