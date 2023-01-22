5 Upcoming Mahindra Electric SUVs You Should Know About

Mahindra will launch as many as five new EVs under two brands; aims to have one-fourth of its total volume from zero-emission vehicles by 2027

Mahindra & Mahindra revealed five zero-emission concepts under two EV brands that gave up a sneak peek of its future product lineup. The homegrown SUV specialist aims to garner one-fourth of its total volume sales from electric vehicles by 2027. Between 2024 and 2026, a range of new models are planned to reach dealerships.

One sub-brand will be the BE (Born Electric) and the other will be the XUV. The concepts showcased at the company’s European design studio in the UK will follow the new Heartcore design philosophy. They are XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09 and barring the BE.09, all other models’ launch timeframe and proportions are already out.

The INGLO platform, a new development from Mahindra, features advanced battery technology, a unique platform design, powerful computing capabilities and a user-friendly interface according to them. It will utilise a skateboard architecture that incorporates ‘intuitive, intelligent, and immersive innovations’.