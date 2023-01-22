5 Upcoming Mahindra Electric SUVs You Should Know About

Mahindra will launch as many as five new EVs under two brands; aims to have one-fourth of its total volume from zero-emission vehicles by 2027
Mahindra & Mahindra revealed five zero-emission concepts under two EV brands that gave up a sneak peek of its future product lineup. The homegrown SUV specialist aims to garner one-fourth of its total volume sales from electric vehicles by 2027. Between 2024 and 2026, a range of new models are planned to reach dealerships.
One sub-brand will be the BE (Born Electric) and the other will be the XUV. The concepts showcased at the company’s European design studio in the UK will follow the new Heartcore design philosophy. They are XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09 and barring the BE.09, all other models’ launch timeframe and proportions are already out.
The INGLO platform, a new development from Mahindra, features advanced battery technology, a unique platform design, powerful computing capabilities and a user-friendly interface according to them. It will utilise a skateboard architecture that incorporates ‘intuitive, intelligent, and immersive innovations’.
The upcoming range of EVs will boast augmented reality heads-up display, a full-screen display, 5G connectivity, and the ability to receive updates wirelessly creating a multi-sensory experience for drivers. The Mahindra XUV.e8 will be the first vehicle to launch by the end of next calendar year and it will have an AWD configuration.
It will have dimensions of 4,740 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width, 1,760 mm in height, and a wheelbase of 2,762 mm. It will be followed by the Mahindra XUV.e9 by April 2025. The SUV coupe will feature a panoramic sky roof and advanced technologies. It will be 4,790 mm long, 1,905 mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2,775 mm with an overall height of 1,690 mm.
The Mahindra BE.05, set for release in October 2025, will be a sports electric vehicle with dimensions of 4,370 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width, 1,635 mm in height and a wheelbase of 2,775 mm. The BE.07 will come aboard by October 2026 and it measures a length of 4,565 mm, a width of 1,900 mm and a height of 1,660 mm while having a wheelbase of 2,775 mm.