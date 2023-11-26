Explore the thrilling offroading and trailing landscape in India with the upcoming crop of ICE and electric off-road SUVs

The Indian offroading scene is gearing up for an adrenaline-fueled transformation with the imminent arrival of several exciting models. From powerful ladder-frame ICE SUVs to robust all-wheel-drive EVs, offroading enthusiasts have much to look forward to. Get ready for an adventure-packed journey on India’s diverse terrains!

Let’s check out all the most anticipated off-road vehicles that are set to launch in India in the coming times.

1. Mahindra Thar 5-door

Mahindra will expand its iconic Thar lineup with the introduction of a five-door variant. Spy shots reveal a refreshed exterior featuring a new grille, LED projector headlamps, and updated alloy wheels, giving the Thar a modern and rugged look. Inside, expect upgrades like a larger touchscreen unit, electric sunroof, front armrest, and more space in the second row.

Under the hood, the Thar 5-door is likely to retain the powerful 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engines, but in a higher state of tune, coupled with both manual and automatic transmissions, ensuring versatile offroading experience.

2. Force Gurkha 5-door

Force Motors is gearing up to introduce a five-door version of its Gurkha, catering to offroad enthusiasts seeking a more spacious and practical option. Spy images hint at a shift-on-fly 4WD system, a departure from the manually operated transfer case in the three-door variant.

The Gurkha 5-door is expected to retain the reliable 2.6-litre diesel engine, delivering 90 BHP and 250 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Exterior changes include rectangular headlamps, a 2-slat grille, 18-inch wheels, and a snorkel, enhancing both aesthetics and functionality.

3. Tata Sierra

Tata Motors is resurrecting the iconic Sierra brand, but with a futuristic twist – apart from IC engines, it will get an electric powertrain as well. What’s more; the EV version will get a dual-motor setup, which means an all-electric all-wheel-drive vehicle! Originally known for its spaciousness and 4×4 capabilities in the 1990s, the Sierra is making a comeback as part of Tata’s commitment to electric mobility. The new-gen model is expected to live up to the legacy of the original, in the off-roading department as well.

4. Tata Harrier.ev

Tata Motors is also electrifying its popular Harrier SUV, presenting the Harrier EV (or Harrier.ev) as a forward-thinking and eco-friendly option. The electric variant carries a refreshed exterior with a blanked-off horizontal slat design grille. Inside, the Harrier EV will boast an updated colour theme. Promising an enhanced driving experience, the Harrier.ev will get a dual-motor setup – one on each axle – making this an AWD electric SUV, setting it apart from its internal combustion engine counterpart. This should make the vehicle an extremely capable off-roader.

5. Toyota IMV-0 SUV

Toyota is planning the introduction of a new SUV, based on its IMV-0 platform, which will be more affordable than its current crop of Fortuners and Legenders. The IMV-0 SUV might feature a smaller 2.4-litre diesel engine from the Innova and a strong hybrid option, offering versatility and efficiency. With a body-on-frame structure, this will be a rugged and extremely capable off-roader.