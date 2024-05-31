5 Upcoming Kia EVs You Should Know About In India

Here we have explained about the 5 upcoming electric cars from Kia in 2024-25 and beyond in India (including 4 SUVs)

Kia India is gearing up for a significant expansion of its product lineup over the next few years, with likely plans to introduce at least five new electric vehicles. Here’s an in-depth look at the expected launches:

1. Kia EV9:

Kia plans to introduce the EV9, its flagship electric SUV, towards the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025, as a fully imported model. In international markets, this seven-seater SUV boasts a reported range of 541 km on the WLTP cycle. It is offered in both single- and dual-motor versions abroad, though it remains uncertain which variant will be available in India.

2. Kia Syros EV:

The production model of the Kia Clavis, potentially named Syros, has been seen testing in India. Expected for a global debut later this year, it will reach various markets, including India by early 2025. This compact SUV will feature a more spacious interior and a larger trunk compared to the Sonet. Following the launch of the Clavis or Syros ICE, Kia intends to introduce its electric version within the same calendar year, positioning it as a competitor to the Tata Punch EV.

3. Kia Carens EV:

In H2 2025, the South Korean automaker may introduce an electric MPV based on the Carens platform. This upcoming e-MPV is likely to share many components and key features with the electric version of the Clavis. Additionally, a facelifted ICE Carens was recently seen in Korea, indicating that its release might also be planned for 2025.

4. Kia EV6 Facelift:

Kia recently unveiled the updated EV6 in its home market, showcasing a refreshed exterior with a new front fascia, redesigned wheels, and an updated interior. A larger 84 kWh battery has also been introduced. This revamped EV6 is expected to arrive in India next year, where the crossover already enjoys significant popularity.

5. Kia EV3:

Revealed a few days ago, the Kia EV3 is based on the same E-GMP platform as its bigger siblings and it boasts a range of around 600 km on a single charge. It currently sits at the bottom of the brand’s EV range targeting masses and it could be considered for India in the near future.