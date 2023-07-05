5 Upcoming Kia Cars You Should Know About – 3 SUVs, 2 MPVs

In the list of upcoming Kia cars, two SUVs and as many MPVs have been featured as the brand looks to further strengthen its position in India

Hot on the heels of the debut of the facelifted Kia Seltos, Kia will look to bring in new products over the next year or so. While the prices of the updated Seltos will be revealed by the end of this month, we do expect the South Korean brand to introduce at least two to three new models over the next twelve months. Here we have listed all the known details:

1. Kia Seltos Facelift:

The bookings for the Kia Seltos facelift will commence on July 14 ahead of the price announcement. It gets a redesigned front fascia featuring a new grille, extended LED DRLs, updated bumper and fog lamps. Elsewhere, a tweaked tailgate, newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels, new inverted L-shaped LED tail lamps and a light bar are available.

The features list will comprise an updated interior with a curved display for touchscreen and digital cluster, new AC vents and controls, a panoramic sunroof and Level 2 ADAS. A new 1.5L turbo petrol engine, producing 160 PS maximum power and 253 Nm of peak torque, will be mated to a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT.

2. Updated Kia Carens:

Later this year, Kia is expected to introduce a mildly updated Carens in India. Although not confirmed, it could get minor cosmetic changes and perhaps ADAS could be offered in the top-end variants. No mechanical changes are likely as the Carens is already sold with the 1.5L turbo petrol engine found in the Seltos facelift.

3. Kia Sonet Facelift:

The facelifted Kia Seltos will make its global debut by the end of this calendar year. Thus, it could be launched in early 2024 in India with exterior and interior revisions while the powertrain lineup will be carried over. The features list and interior surface trims and materials as well as upholstery could be upgraded.

4. New-Gen Kia Carnival:

Globally, Kia is developing the updated version of the fourth-generation Carnival and it will be launched in India sometime next year. It will be a major revision considering that only the previous generation was on sale in India until recently. Compared to the existing global model, it will be more feature-rich and notable exterior tweaks are on the cars.

5. Kia EV9 Flagship Electric SUV:

Kia showcased the EV9 concept at the 2023 Auto Expo and just a month later, the production version made its world debut. Based on the E-GMP platform, it is retailed in RWD and AWD configurations with a claimed driving range of up to 541 km in the WLTP cycle.