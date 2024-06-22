5 Upcoming ICE MPVs In India – Maruti Suzuki To Kia

Being the most populated country in the world along with our culture of travelling with the entire family means MPVs are sure to sell well

The MPVs may not have been listed among the 10 highest-selling cars in our country but they do sell in good numbers. They also have the advantage of operating in fleets either for corporate companies or tourism. In this article, we will be looking at the upcoming MPVs that will be launched soon in India.

1. New Kia Carnival

The previous generation Kia Carnival was a great MPV but never received any updates even though the international version got a facelift as well as a generational upgrade. After being discontinued last year in India, we are happy to inform interested parties that this year we will be getting the much-required new-generation Kia Carnival which will be largely similar to the international spec model in terms of design and features.

The exterior design is heavily inspired by the Kia EV9, and the new model looks wider and houses a bigger grille at the front. The interiors are heavily upgraded but it looks simpler and premium with a single curved glass-pane that houses two 12.3-inch displays, redesigned AC controls, clever ambient lighting etc. We believe that the same 2.0-litre diesel engine will continue its duty while being mated to the 8-speed torque converter.

2. Kia Carens facelift

The Kia Carens is up for a major facelift this time around. The front fascia based on recent spy shots looks very different compared to the current model and sports a split-headlamp setup along with an LED bar connecting the DRLs. The spy shots also reveal cameras on the ORVMs which suggest a 360-degree camera setup may be offered on the facelift.

The list of features was already long enough and yet the facelift is expected to get even more. Especially concerning safety as we expect the higher variants to benefit from Level 2 ADAS features. There will be no changes mechanically and it will continue to sport the 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engines which will be available with several transmission options like the 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter, iMT and 7-speed DCT.

3. New Renault Triber

There is no information or test mules spotted yet regarding the new gen Triber but what we have is the confirmation from Renault that they will be updating the compact MPV which has not received any significant update ever since its launch. Renault is also aware that folks at Maruti Suzuki are planning to launch a compact MPV and hence will be speeding things up.

As of now, the Triber is available with only one engine which is a 1.0-litre NA petrol engine that produces 71bhp of power and 96Nm of torque and comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. It comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment that supports Android Auto and Apple Carplay, reversing camera, TPMS, etc.

4. Nissan MPV

Nissan recently confirmed that they will be launching 5 new models in India out of which one will be an MPV, and we believe that it will be based on the Renault Triber. The design language will be inspired by the Nissan Magnite but will have a mellowed-down approach as the Magnite was quite aggressive.

The interior and the features will be tweaked a little but most of them will remain the same and this includes the roof-mounted AC controls, push-button start etc. Mechanically, we believe it will use the same 1.0-litre NA petrol engine that produces 71bhp and 96Nm, but it may be tweaked to a different state of tune. The transmission options also will remain the same with the 5-speed manual and the 5-speed AMT.

5. Maruti Suzuki Compact MPV

The Maruti Suzuki compact MPV will likely be similar to the Suzuki Spacia which is available in Japan except that it will be slightly longer but still under 4m and will have 3 rows of seats. The features and interior design will be similar to the new Swift but will be less premium to keep the costs in check.

Mechanically, in India, it is expected to be equipped with the new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z-series NA petrol engine that produces 82bhp of power and 108Nm of torque. The transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. Once launched, its direct rival will be the Renault Triber while in the meantime, Nissan is also planning to launch a compact MPV which will be inspired by the Triber.