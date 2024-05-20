6 Upcoming ICE & Electric MPVs You Should Know – Maruti To MG

Here we provide details about five upcoming MPVs that are expected to launch in 2024-25; lineup includes four ICE and two electric models

The MPV market is set to expand significantly between 2024 and 2026, with manufacturers gearing up to introduce new models in both conventional ICE and electric vehicle (EV) segments. Here’s an overview of the upcoming family-oriented MPVs from brands such as Maruti, Kia, Nissan, and MG:

1. New-Gen Kia Carnival:

The fourth-gen Kia Carnival is scheduled to launch in India in the coming months featuring substantial updates in design and features compared to its predecessor. This fully redesigned model will boast advanced technologies alongside showcasing a modern and premium aesthetic. Despite its design overhaul, the new Kia Carnival will retain the powerful 2.2L four-cylinder diesel engine.

2. MG MPV:

Based on the Wuling Cloud EV, the upcoming EV from MG not really an MPV despite having the MPV body style. The five-seater can be categorised as a crossover while incorporating practicality and spaciousness of a typical MPV with an overall length of 4.3 metres. It may use the same 37.9 kWh or 50.6 kWh battery pack as the Cloud.

3. Kia Carens Facelift & Carens EV:

Kia’s upcoming electric RV is expected to launch in the second half of 2025 and it may undergo significant localization as it could be based on the same platform as the Carens ICE. It could follow the launch of the electrified Syros compact SUV. Meanwhile, the mid-life update for the Carens ICE is also under development.

4. Nissan MPV Based On Triber:

Nissan appears to have plans to launch the facelifted Kiger and X-Trail in India in the near future and both have been spotted already on tests. In addition, a compact MPV, built on the same architecture as the Renault Triber, is also rumoured to be in the mix and we will have to wait and see what really happens.

5. Maruti Suzuki Compact MPV (YDB):

Last but not least, Maruti Suzuki is said to be working on a compact MPV codenamed YDB. It will be slotted below the Ertiga and it will be based on the Spacia MPV. It will more likely be powered by the 1.2L Z1E petrol engine that debuted in the new-gen Swift, but instead boasting a strong hybrid system capable of returning over 35 kmpl mileage.