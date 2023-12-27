5 Upcoming Hyundai SUVs You Should Know (3 ICE & 2 EVs)

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is preparing to unleash an array of new cars through the calendar year 2024. This lineup could include five new SUVs as three IC-engined SUVs and two zero-emission SUVs could be in the pipeline. Let us delve deep into the specifics of these upcoming models.

2. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

The updated Hyundai Creta is set to make its debut in the Indian market on January 16, 2024. It will get a host of cosmetic changes and interior enhancements. More importantly, a new 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine will be introduced, mated to a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT. It will develop a maximum power output of 160 PS and a peak torque of 253 Nm.

The South Korean auto major is also working on the facelifted Alcazar and it will follow the launch of the updated Creta in early 2024. The exterior design will be more in line with the upcoming Creta and expect the equipment list to be almost similar as technologies such as Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) will be incorporated.

3. Hyundai Tucson Facelift:

Hyundai recently revealed the mid-life update for the Tucson and its Indian launch will happen sometime next year with exterior and interior revisions. The existing 2.0L petrol and diesel powertrains will likely be retained.

4. New-Gen Hyundai Kona Electric:

The new-gen Hyundai Kona Electric, already on sale globally, will boast bigger proportions and it will be underpinned by the modified K3 platform. Some of the highlighting updates are new regenerative braking technology, a brand new exterior and Vehicle to Load function. While no official confirmation has been made yet, we do expect it to arrive in late 2024 or early 2025 in India.

5. Hyundai Creta EV:

Reports indicate that Hyundai will introduce a new midsize electric SUV based on the Creta late next year and it will compete against the forthcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX and its Toyota counterpart, Tata Curvv, top-spec variants of Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV and much more. It is expected to feature a battery pack sourced from LG Chem and the driving range could be more than 500 km.