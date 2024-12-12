5+ Upcoming Hyundai SUVs In India To Know About – Key Info

Hyundai is set to expand its SUV lineup in India with several exciting launches over the next two to three years. Among the expected models are the updated Tucson, the all-electric Creta, and the next-generation Venue, expected to debut in 2025. These additions underline Hyundai’s commitment to reinforcing its presence in the fiercely competitive SUV segment. Here’s a closer look at what’s coming:

1. Hyundai Bayon Compact SUV:



Hyundai is reportedly drawing design inspiration from the global Bayon for a new compact SUV tailored for the Indian market. Expected to slot between the Venue and Creta in the brand’s lineup, the upcoming model could feature peculiar styling and expansive engine options, appealing to a wide spectrum of buyers.

2. Hyundai Tucson Facelift:

Hyundai unveiled the redesigned Tucson globally late last year, showcasing a bold new look. The front fascia features a refreshed grille, updated lighting elements, revamped skid plates and new alloy wheels. Significant styling enhancements extend to the rear as well. Inside, the cabin now includes a reimagined dashboard layout and a panoramic curved display. These upgrades are expected to be carried over to the Indian version when it launches in 2025.

3. Hyundai Creta EV:

Hyundai is gearing up to introduce a midsize electric SUV in early 2025, built on the versatile K2 platform. This upcoming EV aims to tap into India’s growing electric vehicle market. Positioned to rival models like the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, its Toyota equivalent, the recently launched Tata Curvv EV, and Mahindra BE 6, it could become a strong contender in the midsize electric SUV segment.

4. New Gen Hyundai Venue:

Hyundai is set to introduce the next-generation Venue in 2025, presenting a refreshed take on its popular compact SUV. While the current model is celebrated for its extensive features, the new iteration is expected to feature updated exterior styling and a more advanced interior. Despite these enhancements, the powertrain lineup is likely to remain unchanged.

5&6. Hyundai Inster EV & Hybrid SUV:

Hyundai plans to launch a budget-friendly electric compact SUV in India by 2026, drawing design and technological cues from the internationally available Inster EV. Additionally, the company is reportedly working on a seven-seater C-segment SUV, expected to be positioned above the Alcazar. This new model will likely feature a hybrid powertrain.