5 Upcoming Hyundai SUVs In 2025-26 In India – New Details

Hyundai appears set to introduce several new SUVs over the next 24 months. The heavily updated Alcazar was launched only a few days ago and it will be followed by the electric version of the Creta in early 2025 and the second generation Venue by the middle of the same year and the updated Tucson. Two brand new electric vehicles are expected to launch after them to further strengthen its SUV lineup in the Indian market. Here we have explained about them:

1. Hyundai Tucson Facelift:

Hyundai globally introduced the updated Tucson a year ago, featuring a redesigned front grille, updated lighting system, new skid plates and alloy wheels and a revamped rear. The interior also gained a revised dash with a new panoramic curved display, enhancing the cabin’s modern appeal. Similar updates are expected for the Indian version of the Tucson, which is expected to launch in early- to mid-2025.

2. Hyundai Creta EV:

Early next year, Hyundai is set to introduce a new midsize electric SUV in India, based on the Creta ICE. This new model is designed to tap into the expanding EV segment and will go head-to-head with upcoming rivals like the Maruti Suzuki eVX, its Toyota equivalent, and the recently launched Tata Curvv. It is likely to be powered by the e-motor from the Kona Electric and it could have a claimed range of over 450 km per charge.

3. Next-Gen Hyundai Venue:

The next generation Hyundai Venue is currently under development and is anticipated to launch in mid-2025 While the Venue is already known for its extensive features, this new iteration is expected to receive notable updates to both its exterior and interior. However, the powertrain options are likely to remain unchanged from the current lineup.

4. Hyundai Inster:

Expected to debut in India in 2026, the Hyundai Inster will be positioned as a direct competitor to the Tata Punch EV. The Hyundai Inster has a driving range of up to 355 km, as per WLTP standards but the India-spec micro e-SUV will likely have different specifications and a higher range. It will come equipped with fast charging capabilities, bi-directional charging, ADAS, a large touchscreen, etc.

5. Hyundai Ioniq 7:

Hyundai is likely to name its upcoming flagship SUV, based on the Seven Concept, as either the Ioniq 7 or Ioniq 9 when it makes its global debut in the coming weeks. With Kia set to launch its flagship EV9 electric SUV in India, Hyundai may also consider introducing the Ioniq 7 or 9 as a competitive alternative to the EV9 in the near future.