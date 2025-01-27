5 Upcoming Hyundai Compact Cars In India – Key Details

In the coming years, Hyundai plans to expand its compact lineup significantly by introducing as many as five new offerings

Hyundai is gearing up for a major overhaul of its compact vehicle lineup in the next two to three years. One of the highlights is the second-generation venue, which is expected to debut later this year and will feature significant updates to maintain its appeal. Another new addition is an SUV inspired by the Hyundai Bayon, combining the practicality and sleek design of its European sibling to suit Indian preferences. Furthermore, Hyundai is working on a compact electric SUV to cater to the growing demand for EVs. Below is an overview of the five upcoming compact models:

1,2&3. Hyundai Inster Based EV, i10 EV & Venue EV:

Hyundai is said to be developing an entry-level electric compact SUV, anticipated to debut by 2026, possibly drawing inspiration from the global Inster EV. This new model aims to bolster Hyundai’s position in the expanding EV market, targeting competitors such as the Tata Punch EV and the forthcoming Mahindra XUV 3XO EV. Additionally, Hyundai is expected to introduce electric variants of the Grand i10 Nios and Venue, likely arriving by 2027 or later.