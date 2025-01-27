5 Upcoming Hyundai Compact Cars In India – Key Details

In the coming years, Hyundai plans to expand its compact lineup significantly by introducing as many as five new offerings
Hyundai is gearing up for a major overhaul of its compact vehicle lineup in the next two to three years. One of the highlights is the second-generation venue, which is expected to debut later this year and will feature significant updates to maintain its appeal. Another new addition is an SUV inspired by the Hyundai Bayon, combining the practicality and sleek design of its European sibling to suit Indian preferences. Furthermore, Hyundai is working on a compact electric SUV to cater to the growing demand for EVs. Below is an overview of the five upcoming compact models:
1,2&3. Hyundai Inster Based EV, i10 EV & Venue EV:
Hyundai is said to be developing an entry-level electric compact SUV, anticipated to debut by 2026, possibly drawing inspiration from the global Inster EV. This new model aims to bolster Hyundai’s position in the expanding EV market, targeting competitors such as the Tata Punch EV and the forthcoming Mahindra XUV 3XO EV. Additionally, Hyundai is expected to introduce electric variants of the Grand i10 Nios and Venue, likely arriving by 2027 or later.
4. Hyundai Bayon SUV:
Hyundai’s forthcoming Bayon-inspired SUV is expected to slot under four meters in length, positioning it strategically between the Venue and Creta in the lineup. Boasting a unique design, it will likely borrow various features and powertrain options from the upcoming second-generation Venue. However, this new compact SUV might still be a couple of years away from hitting the dealerships.
Building on the Venue’s success in the compact SUV segment, the upcoming SUV is expected to provide a more spacious cabin and an upgraded feature set, positioning it as a strong contender against the Kia Syros. Internationally, the Bayon is built on the i20 platform and this new model may adopt a similar foundation for its development.
5. New Hyundai Venue:
Hyundai plans to introduce the next-generation Venue either later this year or in 2026, aiming to build on the success of the current model. Known for its extensive feature set, the new Venue is anticipated to sport a redesigned exterior and an upgraded interior, further boosting its appeal in the competitive compact SUV segment.
Although the redesign is expected to introduce significant updates, the powertrain options are likely to stay the same. The interior could see enhancements with more premium materials and new features. Production of the updated SUV will take place at Hyundai’s new manufacturing facility in Talegaon.