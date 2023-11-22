5 Upcoming Hyundai Cars In 2024 In India – 4 SUVs & 1 Sedan

In the list of upcoming Hyundai cars in 2024, we have explained about five models including the facelifted Creta and Alcazar

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is expected to launch five new cars in the 2024 calendar year as four new SUVs and a sedan could be introduced in the domestic market and here we have explained about them:

1. Hyundai Creta Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Hyundai Creta will go on sale in early 2024 in India and it will get a redesigned exterior and interior while a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine will join the lineup producing a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque. The updated midsize SUV will come with more advanced features such as Level 2 ADAS.

2. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

The second largest car producer in the country is also working on an updated version of the Alcazar, which will more likely fall in line with the design ethos adopted by the Creta facelift. It will also gain ADAS as part of Hyundai’s push to make the technology available across its entire range but no powertrain changes are expected.

3. Hyundai Verna N Line:

Hyundai introduced the new generation Verna this year and it has been decently received amongst customers. The midsize sedan is expected to get a new N Line variant to expand its range as visual enhancements, throatier exhaust and firmer suspension setup should help it distinguish itself from the rest of the lineup. It could be sold only with the 1.5L turbo petrol mill.

4. Hyundai Tucson Facelift:

Hyundai has revealed the mid-life update of the latest Tucson for the international markets with cosmetic revisions and a new interior. It will more likely be launched in India sometime next year with similar changes while the existing 2.0L petrol and diesel engines will be retained with six-speed AT and eight-speed AT transmissions and an optional 4WD system.

5. New-Gen Hyundai Kona Electric:

The new generation Hyundai Kona Electric has larger proportions than the outgoing model and it is based on the modified K3 architecture. It comes with a new regen braking system and V2L function while the exterior is a major overhaul. The features list comprises a twin 12.3-inch screen layout, ambient lighting, layered dashboard and metallic accents. Expect it to launch sometime next year in India.