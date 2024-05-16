5 Upcoming Hyundai Cars In 2024-25 Worth Waiting For

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) seems to be getting ready to launch, up to five new models in the remaining parts of this year and 2025 within the country. The updated Alcazar is expected to debut in H2 2024 while the facelifted Tucson and an electric variant of the Creta are also in the works. Let us delve into details, about these models;

1. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

Hyundai is in the process of developing a facelifted version of the Alcazar, set for release in the upcoming months in India. The exterior design of the updated Alcazar will bear a stronger resemblance to the refreshed Creta. However, there will be distinct visual disparities between the two, aimed at positioning the new Alcazar as a more upscale product.

It will share numerous features and technological advancements with the latest Creta. This may encompass the incorporation of Level 2 ADAS. Further enhancements could involve a revamped infotainment system, refreshed interior trim, and expanded connectivity options. However, it’s unlikely that there will be any alterations to the powertrain.

2. Hyundai Tucson Facelift:

Hyundai unveiled the refreshed Tucson for international markets late last year. This mid-cycle update introduces a new front grille and lighting design, complemented by updated skid plates, all-new alloy wheels and a refreshed rear design. Inside, the cabin receives a redesigned dashboard to accommodate the new panoramic curved display. We expect similar changes to be adopted upon its arrival in India.

3. Hyundai Creta EV:

Hyundai is gearing up to reveal a new midsize electric SUV, built on the Creta platform, later this year globally, with a potential launch in India slated for early 2025. Positioned in a swiftly expanding segment, it aims to compete with the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX, its Toyota counterpart, Tata Curvv, etc. It could use the electric motor from Kona Electric and a battery pack from LG Chem.

4. Hyundai i20 Facelift:

Already on sale globally, the facelifted Hyundai i20 could be one of the potential contenders to enter India within the next year or two with cosmetic enhancements and a mildly altered interior.

5. New Gen Hyundai Venue:

Last but not least, the second-generation Venue is said to be under development for a market launch next year. While already packed with features, we expect significant exterior and interior changes but the powertrain lineup will likely stay put.