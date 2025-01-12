5 Upcoming Hybrid & Electric SUVs From Maruti Suzuki & Toyota In 2025

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota will launch their first EVs for India in 2025 and a trio of hybrid SUVs are also expected to arrive

Both Maruti Suzuki and Toyota garnered their highest ever yearly sales volumes in 2024 CY. The partnership between them has proved to be vital especially for the sales figures of the latter. Carrying the momentum, the duo is planning to bring in a number of new models over the next twelve months and here we have explained about them:

1&2. 7-Seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara & Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder:

Toyota is expected to launch the three-row Urban Cruiser Hyryder sometime this year. Its sibling based on the Grand Vitara has already been spied though taking design cues from the e Vitara and thus it could arrive first.

Both SUVs will take on Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700 and Hyundai Alcazar amongst others and they will be powered by 1.5L mild-hybrid and strong hybrid petrol engines. It will be interesting to see if the three-row Hyryder will adopt styling from the forthcoming Urban Cruiser EV or not.

3&4. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara & Toyota Urban Cruiser EV:

Maruti Suzuki will introduce its first electric offering, the e Vitara at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 next week. It will be sold in two battery options through the Nexa premium dealerships. Based on the e Heartect platform, the midsize electric SUV will take on the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Tata Harrier EV along with the existing Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6.

Toyota has officially unveiled the Urban Cruiser EV at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show in Belgium. The production of the Indian version will take place at Suzuki’s Gujarat facility, sharing assembly lines with the e Vitara. Measuring 4,285 mm in length with a 2,700 mm wheelbase, the Urban Cruiser EV is larger than the e-Vitara, offering a more spacious cabin. Its styling draws significant inspiration from the Urban SUV concept.

5. Toyota Fortuner Mild Hybrid:

The Toyota Fortuner MHEV has been sold in select global markets already and it features a 48-volt mild-hybrid system which improves fuel efficiency, lowers emissions and enhances low-end performance. It is paired with the familiar 2.8L four-cylinder GD diesel engine which is available in India. While no official confirmation has been made yet, we can expect the MHEV version to arrive as early as this year.