5 Upcoming Hero Bikes & Scooters In India You Should Wait For

Here we have explained about the 5 upcoming bikes and scooters from Hero MotoCorp within the next 12-18 months in India

Hero MotoCorp might be the largest 2-wheeler manufacturer in the world but that doesn’t stop it from introducing new models in a bid to capture more parts of the market. With as many as 5 confirmed models that are to be launched in the coming months, Hero may hit the ball out of the park this time around.

1. Hero Xoom 125R

The Hero Xoom 125R was last spotted testing in Rajasthan near Hero’s facility. The rear-view shots of the Xoom 125R reveal a sharp tail profile with split LED lights, a split grab rail and a large pillion footrest plate. Mechanically, the Hero Xoom 125R will be powered by a 124.6cc, air-cooled engine that will produce 9.4bhp and 10.16Nm. It will be paired with a CVT setup.

Features include LED illumination, digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation. We expect Hero to price the Xoom 125R around Rs. 80,000 for the entry-level model and about Rs. 10,000 more for the highest spec version.

2. Hero Xoom 160

The Hero Xoom 160 is the most premium scooter offering to be ever showcased and we are excited for it to hit the Indian roads soon. Powering the Hero maxi-scooter is a 156cc liquid-cooled engine delivering 14 bhp and 13.7 Nm.

The Yamaha Aerox 155, which is currently the most premium and fastest scooter to be manufactured in our country has had an unchallenged run and this could soon change with the arrival of the Hero’s flagship scooter.

3. Hero HF Dawn

The previous HF Dawn was discontinued back in May 2017 due to low demand but after watching the sales trajectory of its arch-rival, the Honda Shine 100, Hero will want to introduce a strong competitor even though it already has 5 models in the 100cc segment.

It shares most of its components with the HF Deluxe but the side panels, fuel tank, and bodywork are slightly different. It will be powered by a 97cc single cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine which produces 7.9bhp and 8.05Nm, which will be mated to a 4-speed transmission.

4. New Hero Xpulse 210

The new Hero Xpulse 210 has been spied on several occasions and it is scheduled to be launched next year. The upcoming motorcycle is larger and more muscular than the current model. It is expected to come with features like LED headlights, digital speedo, smartphone connectivity, ride modes and ABS as well.

The Xpulse 210 is expected to use the same motor as the current Karizma 210. It is a 210cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 25.15bhp and 20.4Nm for the Karizma. It will be linked to a six-speed gearbox.

5. Hero Xpulse 400

After news that it was indefinitely shelved for unknown reasons, the Xpulse 400 seems to be in the news again as there have been spy shots of the test mules being spotted in the Himalayas along with a smaller motorcycle which could be the Xpulse 210. The upcoming motorcycle is expected to be packed with the latest features including a TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity.

Mechanically, it will be underpinned by a brand-new chassis while the derivative of the engine remains unknown. But the power figures have been leaked and it seems to be having a healthy 40bhp of power and 35Nm of torque in order to compete with its direct competitors like the RE Himalayan 450 and the KTM Adventure 390.