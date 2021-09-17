5 Upcoming Hatchbacks In Next 12 Months – Baleno Facelift To New Celerio

Check out our list of the top five upcoming hatchbacks that are either confirmed or expected to launch within one year from now in India

The Indian automobile industry has shown remarkable recovery post lockdown. Further growth is expected soon, with a lot of new vehicle launches planned to happen in the Indian market in the near future. The hatchback space will see a lot of action as well, with plenty of new ones slated to arrive soon.

Here, we have listed five upcoming hatchbacks that are slated to launch in the Indian market within a year’s time from now.

1. New-gen Maruti Celerio

Maruti Suzuki is working on a new-generation version of the Celerio, which is expected to launch near the end of this year. The new model has been spied without camouflage in production-ready form, and its exterior design is completely different from the current version. Two engine options are expected to be available here – a 1.0L petrol motor (68 PS) and a 1.2L petrol mill (83 PS).

2. New-gen Maruti Alto 800

Maruti Alto is also set to undergo a generation change soon. The next-gen model, codenamed ‘Y0M’, is expected to launch around mid-2022. Speculations suggest that Maruti would utilise the Heartect-K platform for the upcoming new-gen Alto, and safety will be improved as well. The engine options will likely consist of a 0.8-litre petrol unit (48 PS) and a 1.0-litre petrol unit (68 PS).

3. Maruti Baleno facelift

The Indo-Japanese carmaker is also working on a facelift for the Baleno, and spy pictures show that the vehicle will receive major exterior and interior design updates. We expect the features list to be upgraded as well. The powertrain options will likely remain unchanged though, with two 1.2-litre petrol engines on offer, rated at 83 PS and 90 PS.

4. Tata Punch

Tata Motors is preparing to launch a new crossover hatchback (or micro-SUV, as we like to say these days), named Punch. Based on the brand’s ALFA platform, Tata Punch is expected to go on sale next month. It will likely be offered with two engine choices – a 1.2L petrol unit (86 PS) and a 1.2L turbo-petrol unit (110 PS).

5. Tata Altroz EV

Tata is currently leading the Indian car market in terms of electric vehicle sales, and the homegrown carmaker wishes to maintain that lead. An electric version of the Altroz is in the making, expected to launch next year, which will utilise Tata’s Ziptron electric powertrain. Speculations suggest that the Altroz EV could get a larger battery than the Nexon EV, with a driving range of around 500 km on offer.