5 Upcoming Hatchbacks In India – New Maruti Celerio To Tata Altroz EV

Check out our list of five upcoming hatchbacks in India that are slated to launch within a year, for which the anticipation is high

Although the auto industry is facing a slowdown currently, recovery is in sight. Auto manufacturers have plenty of new models in the pipeline, in order to attract new customers and boost sales. Hatchbacks continue to be the most popular genre of cars in the Indian market, mainly due to their brilliant practicality and frugality.

Some carmakers are planning to launch a few new hatchbacks in our country soon, including both brand new ones and upgraded versions of current ones. Here, we have listed the five most highly anticipated hatchbacks that are slated to arrive soon.

New-gen Maruti Celerio

Maruti Suzuki is all set to unveil the next-generation Celerio in India on November 10, 2021, and bookings for it are already underway. The exterior and interior design of the new model has already leaked online, thanks to numerous spy pictures and videos shot. The new-gen Celerio looks sportier than the outgoing version, and it even seems to have larger dimensions.

The new-gen Celerio will have a 1.0-litre NA petrol engine under the hood, complemented by an idle start-stop system. The manufacturer has stated that this will be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in India, with a claimed fuel economy of 26 kmpl. The car is expected to have a spacious cabin as well, and the equipment on offer will likely feature a few upgrades.

Maruti Baleno facelift

Maruti’s premium hatchback – Baleno – is set to receive a major facelift soon, likely around early next year. The new model has been spied a few times during road testing, and despite camouflage, a lot of exterior design changes have been noticed, like sharper-looking headlights, a new front grille, restyled bumpers, and redesigned taillights.

The interior of the vehicle will also have completely new styling, and the equipment list is expected to be upgraded as well (larger infotainment touchscreen, restyled instrument console, etc.). The upcoming facelifted Baleno is expected to be available with the same two 1.2L petrol engine choices as the current model, one with mild-hybrid tech and one without.

New-gen Maruti Alto

Maruti Suzuki is also planning to update its most affordable offering, the Alto, very soon. Its next-generation version is also undergoing road testing and is expected to arrive next year. The exterior design of the upcoming version will be sharper and sleeker than the current one, and we expect the interior to undergo major changes as well.

The next-gen Alto is likely to switch over to the HEARTECT platform, which should improve the handling characteristics and safety factor of the vehicle. As per speculations, the new model will be powered by a 0.8L NA petrol engine, same as the current-gen Alto, but upgraded with an idle start-stop system. A 1.0L petrol engine option could also be offered here.

Tata Altroz EV

Tata Motors is planning to expand its electric car lineup in our market, and the next in line is the Altroz EV. Showcased in India during the 2020 Auto Expo, the Altroz EV will be identical to the regular IC-engine Altroz, based on the same ALFA platform. The design will also be identical, save for blue highlights on the exterior and interior of the EV.

The features and equipment on offer will be similar to the petrol/diesel-powered Altroz. Powertrain details have not been confirmed yet, but speculations suggest that the electric hatchback will have a larger battery pack than the Nexon EV, offering a maximum driving range of around 500 km.

Citroen C3

Citroen officially unveiled the C3 in India in September this year, and it will go on sale in our market in the first half of 2022. Although it will be a competitor to sub-4-metre SUVs like Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, etc., the manufacturer describes the C3 as a “hatchback with a twist”, technically making it a crossover-style hatchback.

The design of the C3 is inspired by its elder sibling, the C5 Aircross. The vehicle looks funky and sporty, and thanks to the crossover-inspired design elements like black plastic cladding, faux bash plates, and faux roof rails, it has a rugged aesthetic as well. The C3 is expected to be powered by a 1.2L turbo-petrol engine, likely with flex-fuel technology, available with manual and automatic transmission choices.