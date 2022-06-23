5 Upcoming Hatchbacks In India – New-Gen Alto To Altroz EV

In the Indian car market, hatchbacks still remain extremely popular among new buyers, and here, we have listed the top upcoming ones

In recent times, hatchbacks have been losing a major chunk of their market share to SUVs in the Indian passenger car market. However, hatchbacks still remain extremely popular, and various carmakers as planning to launch more of these in our country in the near future.

Here, we have listed the top five upcoming hatchbacks in India, for which the anticipation right now is extremely high!

1. Next-generation Maruti Alto

Maruti Alto, the most affordable car in the Indo-Japanese carmaker’s lineup, is expected to undergo a generation change soon. The new model is expected to be built on the carmaker’s Heartect platform, and it is expected to be larger in dimensions than the current model. It is expected to be available with two engine options – a 0.8L petrol unit and a 1.0L petrol unit.

2. Tata Altroz EV

Tata Motors is expected to introduce Altroz EV in India soon, likely before the end of this year. The electric hatchback was unveiled in pre-production form at the 2020 Auto Expo, and it was expected to deliver a driving range of 250 km to 300 km.

3. Maruti Swift CNG

Maruti Swift is one of the most popular cars in the Indian market, and it is slated to get a new CNG powertrain. This is expected to be the same 1.2L bi-fuel engine that powers Dzire CNG, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. This mill generates a peak power and torque of 90 PS and 113 Nm, respectively, when running on petrol. When running on CNG, it belts out 77.5 PS and 98.5 Nm.

4. Maruti Baleno CNG/Toyota Glanza CNG

As per speculations, the new Maruti Baleno is expected to get a CNG powertrain option in the near future. This will be the same 1.2-litre bi-fuel engine as mentioned above – rated at 90 PS/113 Nm when running on CNG and at 77.5 PS/98.5 Nm when running on petrol. Toyota’s rebadged version – Glanza – will also get it.

5. MG electric hatchback

MG is expected to introduce a new electric hatchback in the Indian market, based on Wuling Air EV. This forthcoming two-door EV will likely be showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, and it could launch later that year. The vehicle is expected to be priced under Rs. 10 lakh, and it would offer a driving range of around 150 km.