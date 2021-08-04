5 Upcoming Hatchbacks In India – Maruti Celerio To Hyundai i20 N Line

Planning to get home a hatchback in the coming months? Here’s a list taking you through all the upcoming hatchbacks in India

The Indian automotive market is slowing opening up as the lockdowns are easing off. A hike in the demand for new cars is likely to be observed. Hence, new cars are expected to launch in the country. Considering that the pathogen outbreak has disturbed the economy, affordable hatchbacks will be making it big to the sales tally.

Thus, expecting some new models to hit the showroom floors soon won’t be wrong at all. What we do know is that a handful of hatchbacks are ready to launch in the Indian market, and here’s a list telling us more about them.

1. Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki is preparing to launch the new-gen Celerio in the Indian market. The car is yet to be revealed officially, but the production-spec model was recently spotted during the official TVC shoot. The launch is just around the corner; expect the prices to start from Rs. 4.5 lakh, ex-showroom.

2. Tata Tiago CNG

Tata Tiago CNG was recently spotted on the test, and it is slated to launch in the country soon. With a CNG tank in the boot, Tiago will retain its chic styling. Well, it will certainly boast of a lowered running cost. It is likely to go on sale by this year itself to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG, Hyundai Santro CNG and more.

3. Tata Altroz EV

Tata Altroz EV is going to be another electric offering in the Indian market from the indigenous carmaker. It will come with the same powertrain as the Nexon EV but with a bigger battery offering a longer range. The electric motor will dish out 129 PS and 245 Nm. The electrified Altroz is likely to be priced a little lower than the Nexon EV.

4. Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG

Another Maruti Suzuki car on this list is the CNG-powered version of the Swift. As per reports, Maruti Suzuki will offer the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit in the entry-level LXI trim only. With a slight hike in price, the Swift CNG is likely to put out 71 PS and 95 Nm of peak output.

5. Hyundai i20 N Line

Slated to go on sale in the Indian market soon, the i20 N Line will mark the debut of Hyundai’s performance division. With the N Line badge, the i20 will probably be getting new bumpers on both the ends and bigger 17-inch alloy wheels. Under the hood, it will get the same 1.0L turbo-petrol motor as the regular Turbo trim, dishing out 120 PS.