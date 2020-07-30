5 Upcoming Hatchbacks Expected Over The Next 12 Months

Hatchbacks continue to be the heart and soul of the Indian automobile market, with a large number of sales coming from the said space

The automobile markets across the world have become inclined towards crossovers and SUVs, including the Indian market. However, this can’t change the fact that hatchbacks still dominate the Indian automobile space, thanks to factors like affordability and compact size, which offers better maneuverability in city conditions.

Manufacturers continue to heavily rely on hatchbacks and hence, a lot of new offerings in the said space are expected to be launched soon. Here is a list of 5 hatchbacks that are expected to be launched in India in the next 12 months –

1. 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift

Suzuki recently launched a mid-life facelift for the Swift hatchback in Japan, and being one of the top-selling Maruti Suzuki cars in the Indian market, the facelifted Swift will be launched here soon too.

Apart from a few cosmetic changes and some new features to make it look and feel fresher than before, the updated hatch will be plonked with the same 1.2-litre K12N DualJet petrol engine with start/stop function, that recently made its way to the Dzire facelift. As against the current power output of 83 PS, the new engine will produce 90 PS of max power.

The peak torque output will remain the same at 113 Nm, while the transmission options will include a 5-speed manual gearbox, as well as a 5-speed AMT. Apart from the increase in power output, the new engine will return a better fuel efficiency.

2. New-gen Hyundai i20

Hyundai revealed a new-gen version of the i20 earlier this year, and the updated hatch was expected to be launched in India by mid-2020. However, the launch was postponed, and the third-gen i20 is now expected to hit the Indian markets by this festive season.

As compared to the outgoing model, the 2020 i20 features revolutionary design changes which put it in line with Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language. Features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, connected-car tech, a fully digital instrument cluster, navigation-based Smart Cruise Control, Intelligent Speed Limit Information, an 8-speaker sound system from Bose etc will be offered with the Euro-spec model.

However, in order to keep the price in check, Hyundai will likely skip some of these features before launching the car in India.

3. New 800 cc Maruti Suzuki car

Maruti Suzuki is expected to replace the Alto 800 with a new 800 cc car soon, since the former feels outdated now. The new 800 cc car will be based on the same Heartect K platform that underpins the S-Presso.

Powering the car will be a 796 cc, 3-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine that belts out 48 PS of maximum power along with 69 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed MT, as well as an optional automatic gearbox, which will help the new 800 cc car attract even more buyers.

4. Tata HBX (Ignis rivaling micro-SUV)

Tata Motors revealed the ‘HBX’ micro-SUV concept at this year’s Auto Expo, and later confirmed that the concept looks 90% similar to the production-ready version which will be launched in the market soon. The HBX will rival the KUV100 NXT and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and will become Tata’s most affordable SUV in the country.

Talking about the car, it will be based on Tata’s Impact 2.0 design theme, just like the Harrier. Powering the car will likely be a sole 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 86 PS/113 Nm, and transmission options will likely include a 5-speed MT as well as an optional automatic.

5. Tata Altroz EV

So far, Tata has already introduced fully electric versions of two of its offerings, i.e. Tigor and Nexon. Now, the manufacturer is further expanding its EV line-up by introducing the Altroz EV, which was first showcased in India at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Tata is yet to reveal the exact specifications of the Altroz EV, but we do know that it will be borrowing majority of its traits from the premium hatchback. With a launch expected next year, the Altroz EV could go on to become the first fully-electric premium hatchback in the Indian market.