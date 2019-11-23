Next year, there are 5 new and facelifted hatchback cars launching from entry level segment to premium hatchback segment

The current calendar year has been pretty dull for almost every carmaker, with the sales performance experiencing a substantial de-growth on YoY basis. Luckily, the low demand for new cars haven’t kept the carmakers from launching new products.

The current year saw the advent of some really popular models like the MG Hector, Kia Seltos and Maruti S-Presso. Next year will be no different in this aspect and we have at least 5 upcoming hatchback cars in India that will launch next year. Here are all the details –

1. Tata Altroz

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Tata Motors will come up with their most upmarket hatchback ever in the form of a Maruti Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20 rival that will be called the Altroz. The new model will become the second model to be designed as per the company’s IMPACT 2.0 design language and would be the first-ever car to be underpinned by the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) that offers benefits of modularity.

The Tata Altroz will come with many features and will be sold with three engine options – 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol from Tiago, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol from Nexon and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel from Nexon. All these engines will be retuned for their application in the new model.

The interior features will include a floating infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless smartphone charger, multi-function steering wheel, digital speedo console and cooled glove compartment. The carmaker has already started teasing its upcoming model and will reveal the car to select media next month.

2. Next-gen Hyundai i20

Also coming next year is an all-new Hyundai Elite i20 that will likely become a stronger rival to the all-conquering Maruti Baleno than the current version. It will look more modern, both inside and out, and will be loaded with several first-in-segment features.

Also, the new car is expected to offer a better balance between comfortable ride and confident handling. The front bumper will look bolder than that of the current version and would carry the latest iteration of the company’s cascading grille.

In the side profile, it will look sportier due to bolder character lines, while the tail-end will have new LED tail lights. Underpinning the new car will be an updated version of the current car’s platform. Powering the new model will be BSVI compliant versions of the current i20’s 1.2-litre petrol and 1.4-litre diesel engines.

3. Hyundai i10 Nios N Line

Along with the new-gen Hyundai Elite i20, the Korean carmaker is also expected to launch its first ever sporty offering in India in the form of a more performance-focussed version of the recently launched Grand i10 Nios. Expected to be sold with the N Line branding, the new model will debut at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Powering the Hyundai i10 Nios will be the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that powers the top-end Venue compact SUV. Moreover, the Nios will receive a sporty body kit to compliment the increase in power. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios N-Line will become a direct rival of the Tata Tiago JTP, while a similar variant of the Hyundai Aura (Grand i10’s compact sedan sibling) will lock horns with the Tigor JTP.

4. Tata Tiago facelift

Other than the Tata Altroz, the homegrown carmaker will launch a facelifted version of the Tiago to maintain its sales momentum. The updated Tiago will be styled as per the company’s IMPACT 2.0 design theme and will receive updated lights, new alloy wheels and refreshed bumpers that will look similar to those on the Altroz.

The new model could even receive some new features to further enhance its appeal and stay relevant in the ever-growing market. Also, the bodyshell will be updated to help the Tiago comply with the stricter crash norms that come into play later next year.

With the demand for diesel-powered small cars expected to reduce nothing with the advent of BSVI diesel engines, the new model would be available only with a BSVI-compliant 1.2-litre petrol motor. So far, the Tiago has remained the best-selling model in its company’s lineup and the launch the refreshed car should help the hatchback continue enjoying a high demand.

5. Next-gen Maruti Celerio

The last car on our list is an all-new version of the Maruti Celerio. The new-gen model has been internally codenamed as the YNC and is likely to become one of the most important new car launches from Maruti Suzuki next year. The original Celerio was launched in 2014 and received a facelift in 2017, which means it’s about time the company introduces an all-new model.

The next-gen Maruti Celerio will be available with the BSVI-compliant 1.2-litre K12 engine that powers models like the Wagon R, Swift and Baleno. The current Celerio became the first car from Maruti to offer an Automated Manual Transmission. With the AMT transmission being widely popular now, even the next-gen hatchback will be sold with an AMT option.

The interior should look more premium and come with a longer list of features. Underpinning the new car will be the company’s lightweight Heartect platform. Unlike the current car, which is highly practical but has a rather dull exterior, the new model will likely look more modern but retain its highly practical traits.