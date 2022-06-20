5 Upcoming Full-Size SUVs In India – New-Gen Fortuner To XUV900

Check out our list of top five full-size SUVs that are set to launch in the Indian market soon, for which the anticipation is extremely high

The SUV market space is growing steadily in India, and various carmakers are planning to launch new SUVs across various segments. While the compact and midsize SUV segments are the most hotly-contested segments right now, the full-size SUV segment is also expected to see a few new arrivals within the next few years.

Here, we’ve listed five full-size SUVs which are expected to launch in the Indian market in the near future.

1. Next-gen Toyota Fortuner

Toyota is currently working on the next-generation version of Fortuner, which is expected to globally debut later this year, with its India launch following next year. As per speculations, the next-gen model is expected to stick to body-on-frame architecture, like the current-gen model, and it will be powered by a new hybrid petrol powertrain. We’re not sure if the existing petrol and diesel engines would be carried forward.

2. Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai is planning to expand its SUV portfolio in the Indian market, and rumours about Palisade launching in India have been floating around for quite some time. In the international markets, Hyundai Palisade is available with multiple engine options – a 3.5-litre NA petrol V6 (277 PS), a 3.8-litre NA petrol V6 (295 PS), and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel inline-4 mill (200 PS).

3. Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace facelift

The facelifted Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace was officially unveiled globally last year, and the SUV is expected to launch in India soon. Unlike the previous model, which was a CBU import, the new model is expected to be locally assembled. It will likely be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine (190 PS), mated to a 7-speed DSG, with an all-wheel-drive system.

4. Mahindra XUV900

Mahindra & Mahindra will unveil three “Born electric” SUVs in August this year, one of which will be a full-size coupe-style SUV. Rumoured to be named XUV900, this new model will be larger in dimensions than XUV700, and will have a very sharp and futuristic design. The battery and motor specs are a complete mystery right now.

5. Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 has been spied multiple times on Indian roads, and it is expected to launch in India soon. In India, we expect only the hybrid model to go on sale, which is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine with a strong hybrid system. It is rated at 218 PS for the FWD model and 222 PS for the AWD model.

The SUV will likely be brought to our shores via the CBU import route. Although fairly generous in terms of dimensions, RAV4 is a 5-seater SUV.