5 Upcoming EV & Hybrid Cars You Should Know About

With an unprecedented emphasis on lowering emissions, carmakers will look to launch eco-friendly models over the course of this year and in 2024. Here we have compiled five such models you know about:

1. MG Comet:

The MG Comet is expected to go on sale by the middle of this calendar year in India and is based on the Wuling Air EV sold in Indonesia. The small EV targets urban-based customers, who would like to commute every day and due to its compact footprint, MG says it will be ideal for manoeuvring through traffic. It will be packed with features and will have a driving range of up to 300 km on a single charge.

2. Honda Midsize Hybrid SUV:

The midsize SUV from Honda is certainly one of the long-awaited launches and it will hit the market by the middle of this year. It is based on the updated version of Amaze’s platform but will have several commonalities with the City midsize sedan. Thus, it will be equipped with a 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engine capable of 126 hp. It will help it compete directly against Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

3. Lexus RX:

The Lexus RX made its domestic debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. The fifth-gen luxury SUV will be sold in RX 350h Luxury and RX 500h F Sport Performance variants upon launch soon. The 2.4-litre turbocharged petrol and 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol engines are hybridised.

4. Maruti Suzuki C-MPV:

Maruti Suzuki will reportedly launch a premium C-segment MPV based on the Toyota Innova Hycross in the near future. It is expected to take design influence from the Grand Vitata and will be powered by the 2.0-litre NA petrol and the 2.0-litre strong hybrid petrol engines found in its Toyota sibling. It will also likely become the first cross-badged Toyota supplied to Maruti Suzuki.

5. Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift And Dzire:

The next-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire will be launched in India in 2024 and they will get big revisions inside and out. They will be powered by an all-new 1.2-litre three-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine and it could be made available in the high-spec variants. It will be capable of giving 35-40 kmpl claimed mileage.