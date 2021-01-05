5 Upcoming Entry-Level Cars In Indian Market – Tata HBX To Hyundai AX

While the popularity of sub-compact and mid-size SUVs seems to be at rise in the Indian market, the compact segments are still the heart and soul of the market

While premium cars in different SUV, sedan and MPVs segments continue to gain popularity in the market by the day, the entry-level segment continues to dominate the market. Hence, it is impossible for manufacturers to ignore this space, and the constant big sales numbers tempt them to introduce new products in the segment.

A range of entry-level cars from different manufacturers are being lined up to be launched in the Indian market in the next few months, and we have compiled a list of 5 such upcoming cars. Take a read to know more about them –

1. Hyundai AX1 micro-SUV

With the growing trend of affordable SUVs, Hyundai is also working on launching one. Internally codenamed as the ‘AX1’, the micro-SUV was recently spied on test for the first time since the news broke out. The car is expected to be based on the same K1 platform as the Santro, and in typical Hyundai fashion, will set new benchmarks in its segment.

The AX1 will be offered as a budget-friendly car, and will go on to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki S-Press as well as the upcoming Tata HBX. The car will likely be plonked with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, mated to a 5-speed MT as well as an optional AMT.

2. Tata HBX

Tata showcased a micro SUV concept at the 2020 Auto Expo called the ‘HBX’, and the production-ready version of the car has been spied on test a couple of times, with a launch expected in the first half of next year.

Powering the HBX will likely be the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol (86 PS/113 Nm) engine as the Altroz, and the features on offer will include a floating touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a semi-digital instrument cluster, split headlamps with LED DRLs, a Harman-sourced audio system and more.

3. New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The current-gen Celerio was launched in India back in 2014, and has only been updated once since its inception. However, the hatch has now started feeling aged as compared to its more modern rivals. Hence, Maruti Suzuki is working on launching a new-gen model for the car, which has internally been codenamed ‘YNC’.

The new-gen Celerio will likely be offered with the same BS6-compliant 1.0-litre naturally aspirated 3-cylinder K10B petrol engine that performs duties on the current-gen version of the hatch. However, loads of visual upgrades, as well as new features, will likely be seen on the new car.

4. New Maruti Suzuki 800 cc Car

A replacement for the Alto 800 seems to be due, since its rivals seem to be better equipped. The new 800 cc hatchback is expected to be based on the same lightweight Heartect K platform that is used by the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.

The new 800 cc car will likely be packed with the same 796 cc, 3-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine that the current-gen Alto uses. The said engine produces 48 PS of max power and 69 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the new 800 cc car will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox, while an optional automatic will likely also be on offer.

5. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

It’s no secret that Maruti Suzuki is working on launching a fully-electric version of the Wagon R, since the carmaker sent out 50 Japanese-spec Wagon R EVs for tests in different weathers and terrains across the country, a little over two years ago.

However, the India-spec Wagon R EV is expected to be based on the ICE Wagon R. While details are yet to be revealed, the car is expected to carry a price tag of under Rs 10 lakh. This also means that it will go on to become one of the most affordable electric cars in the country, and will go on to rival the upcoming Mahindra e-KUV100.