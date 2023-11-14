5 Upcoming Electric SUVs That Are Already Spied In India

The electric SUV segment will face a big boom over the next couple of years as brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Toyota, etc are waiting to make a big impact

The calendar year 2024 will witness the launch of a slew of electric SUVs and here we have listed the models that have already been spotted testing.

1. Maruti Suzuki eVX:

The Suzuki eVX concept made its world debut at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year and at the recent, Japan Mobility Show the more evolved version of the concept was showcased. The first electric SUV from the brand has also been spied testing in India and it will likely be unveiled in late 2024 before going on sale in 2025. It will have a claimed range of over 550 km.

2. Mahindra XUV.e8 & BE.05:

The Mahindra XUV.e8 will officially be launched in India in December 2024 while the BE.05 will arrive in October 2025. The former will be based on the XUV700 while the latter will be underpinned by the dedicated skateboard EV architecture and it will take on the upcoming Tata Curvv EV. Both electric SUVs are said to have a range of over 500 km.

3. Hyundai Creta EV:

The existing Hyundai Creta’s body was used for testing an electric drivetrain in India a while ago. It is yet unknown if the locally produced EV will be based on the Creta or an all-new skateboard platform but Hyundai has plans set on entering the zero-emission segment in the coming years and thus the likelihood of bringing in a midsize e-SUV is high.

4. Tata Curvv EV:

Tata Motors revealed the Curvv concept alongside the Avinya EV concept last year. The close-to-production version of the Curvv debuted at the 2023 Auto Expo and just like the aforementioned models, it has also been spotted testing multiple times on public roads. The Tata Curvv SUV coupe will be sold in its EV guise first while the ICE version will debut soon after.

The Curvv will be one of the key launches for the homegrown manufacturer next year. The Punch EV as well as the Harrier EV is on the horizon. The electric Curvv will have a claimed driving range of over 500 km on a single charge and it could be offered in multiple battery configurations.