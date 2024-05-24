5 Upcoming Electric SUVs In 2024-25 – Hyundai To Tata

Read on to know more about the upcoming electric SUVs in India in the remaining parts of 2024 and 2025 from brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra

The leading automotive brands in India namely Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, and Mahindra, are gearing up to introduce new electric SUVs within the next twelve to eighteen months. Let’s delve into the details of these upcoming models:

1. Tata Curvv & Harrier EV:

In the coming months, Tata is set to launch the electric iteration of the Curvv, which will be followed by the ICE variant. This midsize electric SUV coupe will boast a claimed range exceeding 500 km on a single charge, with potential support for V2L functionality. The five-seater will be based on the Acti.ev platform, recently introduced with the Punch EV.

Scheduled for an early 2025 launch, the production-spec Harrier EV was previously showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. Drawing design cues and interior elements with the facelifted Harrier, it will feature a 12.3-inch touchscreen, all-digital instrumentation, ADAS and much more.

2. Hyundai Creta EV:

Though not yet officially confirmed, Hyundai is anticipated to unveil the electric version of the Creta by the end of this year or in early 2025. This midsize SUV will compete with upcoming models like the Tata Curvv EV, Maruti Suzuki eVX, and its Toyota counterpart. The Creta EV is expected to feature a battery pack from LG Chem, with the electric motor likely sourced from the base-spec Kona Electric. The driving range could be over 450 km.

3. Maruti Suzuki eVX:

Late last year, the more evolved version of the Suzuki eVX concept made its debut in Tokyo and has since been spotted testing multiple times in India and abroad. This model will be manufactured in India and exported to other markets as well. Built on the derivative of the 27PL platform sourced from Toyota, the top-end variants are expected to feature a 60 kWh battery pack, offering an estimated range of around 550 km. The eVX is slated for launch in early or mid-2025.

4. Mahindra XUV.e8:

The Mahindra XUV.e8, originally projected for a December 2024 launch, is now expected to arrive in showrooms in the first half of 2025. This model, based on the XUV700, draws significant inspiration from its concept and will be the first to utilize the INGLO platform. It will be positioned about the XUV400 and will have a range of over 450 km on a single charge.