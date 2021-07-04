5 Upcoming Electric Scooters Worth The Wait – Ola To Suzuki

Here, we have listed five scooters that are expected to launch in the Indian market in the near future, for which the anticipation is high

The Indian automobile industry is driving steadily on the road to electrification, boosted by EV policies like FAME II. In recent times, plenty of new electric vehicles have launched in our market, especially in the two-wheeler space. Plenty more are on their way as well, and we expect a lot of action, particularly in the e-scooter segment.

Here, we have listed five upcoming electric scooters, which are expected to be extremely exciting new launches for their respective manufacturers.

1. Ola Electric’s upcoming scooter

Ola Electric recently unveiled its first scooter for the Indian market, giving us a look at its stylish design and best-in-class underseat storage. The company hasn’t given any official specs, but it had previously hinted that the scooter will offer a range of 150 km on a fully charged battery, and will offer support for fast charging as well. Its launch is expected to happen in the comings weeks, so that wait for it won’t be too long!

2. Ather’s new e-scooter

Ather Energy is planning to expand its lineup in India, and the next launch from the manufacturer is expected to be a maxi-scooter-style EV. Leaked patent documents had emerged online a little while back, which gave us our first look at the upcoming Ather scooter, but sadly, no further details are available at this point.

3. Honda Benly e/PCX electric

A few weeks ago, Honda Benly e electric scooter was spotted testing by ARAI in India, giving rise to speculations about its launch. The Benly e is available with two electric motor options – a 2.8kW unit and a 4.2kW unit – paired with swappable batteries. Also, Honda had previously filed a patent for PCX electric scooter in India, which could also go into production in the near future.

4. Yamaha’s upcoming e-scooter

Last month, alongside the unveiling of the Fascino 125 hybrid, Yamaha India had revealed that is developing a new electric scooter for our market. However, the company has decided to be cautious and keep an eye on India’s EV policy for the time being. The manufacturer also stated that it already has the necessary tech for the same, thanks to its partnership with Taiwan-based Gogoro.

5. Suzuki Burgman EV

Suzuki is considering launching an electric version of the Burgman in the Indian market. Although the manufacturer has not confirmed anything, the patent document for the e-scooter was leaked online recently, which confirms Suzuki’s plans to launch it in our market. The technical specifications haven’t been revealed yet.