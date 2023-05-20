5 Upcoming Electric Scooters Launching Soon – Key Details

Electric scooters have become the talk of the town and slowly gaining traction in the Indian market. A lot of prominent manufacturers will soon debut in the EV space

Electric Scooters sales have shot up subsequently in recent times and there are a lot of factors contributing to it. While a lot of new as well as established manufacturers have already jumped into this space, others are still waiting for the right time to embark on the EV journey. In this article, we have a look at the upcoming electric scooters launching in the Indian market.

1. TVS iQube ST

TVS showcased the iQube ST at the 2023 Auto Expo with a slew of new features. The two-wheeler will likely be launched in the next few weeks and it will be positioned on the top of the existing iQube range. In terms of powertrain, it will feature a larger 4.56kWh battery pack as compared to the 3kWh unit on the lower trims. This results in an enhanced claimed range of 145 kilometres, while the top speed is limited to 82 kilometres. Apart from this, TPMS and voice assist are the new feature additions along with new paint schemes.

2. Suzuki e-Burgman

The Suzuki e-Burgman was revealed globally in March 2023 and the electric scooter was already spotted multiple times on test runs in India. If things go right, we can see the e-Burgman rolling on the Indian roads by next year, however, nothing can be confirmed as of now. While the full specs are still not out, the electric scooter will be powered by a 4kW motor, claiming a range of 44 kilometres, when ridden at a constant pace of 60 kmph.

3. Honda 2 New Electric Scooters

Slated for a launch in FY 2024, the 2 new electric scooters will mark Honda’s entry into EV space. Both the two-wheelers will be made in India, and the first product will likely be called the Activa Electric. Based on a brand new EV-specific underpinning codenamed Platform ‘E’, the upcoming two-wheelers will make way for a variety of new models which will utilize the same platform in the future. As per some media reports, the debutant scooter will have a fixed battery type, while the second scooter could sport a swappable battery.

4. Yamaha Electric Scooter- Neo’s and E01

Recently showcased in India at a dealer event, the Yamaha Neo’s and E01 are likely on the cards for the Indian market. While the exact launch timeline and details are still under wraps, it is safe to say that the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer could jump into the EV space in India next year or in 2025. Globally, both these models are already under production and the Neo’s will soon be launched in the overseas markets. The Neo’s is the one with a high chance of domestic launch and the range will be around 60-70 kilometres on a single charge.

5. River e-Scooter

The Bengaluru-based start-up will soon roll out its first electric scooter in the Indian market and it will likely go on sale around mid-2023. Spied testing early this year, the big LED lights upfront with larger-than-usual 14-inch wheels grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Further details about the electric scooter are still awaited, however, the test mule seemed quite production ready.