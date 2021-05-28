5 Upcoming Electric Scooters In India – Suzuki Burgman To Ola

The electric scooter segment in India is expected to see five new launches soon, likely within a year from now

Automakers in India have been focussing on electric mobility in recent times, and a lot of new EVs are slated to launch in our market soon. The electric scooter segment has been growing steadily, and two-wheeler majors like Bajaj and TVS already have their contenders in this space, along with plenty of other manufacturers like Ather, Okinawa, etc.

Here, we have listed five electric scooters that are expected to launch in India within one year, i.e., before mid-2022.

1. Ola Electric scooter

Ola is set to enter the electric scooter space in the Indian market soon. The company’s mega factory in Tamil Nadu is nearing completion, and the first Ola e-scooter is scheduled to launch in July 2021. Technical specifications and other details about the scooter have not been revealed yet.

2. Hero Maestro Electric

In April last year, Hero MotoCorp had unveiled the ‘eMaestro Proto’ concept electric scooter. It was based on Hero Maestro Edge, and it is expected to launch in India this year as the brand’s first electric scooter, likely as a rival to Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube.

3. Hero-Gogoro electric scooter

Hero MotoCorp recently announced a partnership with Taiwan-based Gogoro; the two companies will work together to develop battery-swappable electric two-wheelers for the Indian market. Gogoro already has the trademark for the name ‘Viva’ in our country, giving rise to speculations that Gogoro Viva could be the first e-scooter to launch in India under this partnership.

4. New Ather electric scooter

Recently, the patent application for Ather’s upcoming electric scooter was leaked online. The new model has a maxi-scooter design, but seems to have rather compact dimensions. The technical specifications, like battery size and motor rating, aren’t known yet. We believe this upcoming e-scooter would be positioned above the Ather 450X, with its launch likely to happen in the first half of next year.

5. Suzuki Burgman Electric

Suzuki is also planning to launch an electric scooter in India very soon. The manufacturer has been testing an electric version of the Burgman Street 125, which seemingly has the same cycle parts and design as the petrol model. We expect the Suzuki e-scooter to launch in our market towards the end of this year.