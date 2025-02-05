5+ Upcoming Electric/Hybrid SUVs From Maruti & Toyota In 2025

Maruti Suzuki as well as Toyota are preparing to introduce their first EVs this year alongside the expected launch of new hybrid SUVs

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have been experiencing strong sales for their alternative fuel models including hybrids and CNG-powered vehicles especially in the affordable segments. Capitalizing on this success, both brands are set to expand their lineup with multiple new offerings, primarily focusing on hybrid and electric vehicles. Several new models are expected to debut this year, marking a significant step forward in their electrification strategy. Here’s a detailed look at what’s on the horizon:

1&2. 7-Seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara & Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder:

Toyota is expected to launch a three-row version of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder later this year. Meanwhile, its Maruti Suzuki counterpart, based on the Grand Vitara, has already been seen in testing and appears to take design cues from the e Vitara. This suggests it might make its debut ahead of Toyota’s version. Both SUVs are likely to enter the growing three-row SUV segment competing with models like the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700 and Hyundai Alcazar. Engine options could include the familiar 1.5L mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid petrol powertrains.

3&4. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara & Toyota Urban Cruiser BEV:

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the e-Vitara at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. This midsize electric SUV is based on the Heartect e platform and will be offered with two battery pack options. It will be sold through the Nexa premium dealership network, targeting a more upmarket audience. Once launched, the e-Vitara will compete with other electric SUVs in its segment including the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra XUV400, etc.

Toyota introduced the Urban Cruiser EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 in India. This electric SUV will be produced at Suzuki’s Gujarat facility alongside the e-Vitara. Measuring 4,285 mm in length with a 2,700 mm wheelbase, the Urban Cruiser EV is slightly larger than its Maruti Suzuki counterpart, offering a more spacious cabin and enhanced road presence.

5. Toyota Fortuner MHEV:

The Toyota Fortuner MHEV has already been introduced in select international markets, incorporating a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. This setup is paired with the well-known 2.8L four-cylinder GD diesel engine which is already familiar to Indian buyers. While Toyota has not made any official announcements regarding its launch in India, the mild-hybrid variant is expected to arrive later this year.

6. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hybrid:

Recently spotted testing with a hybrid badge, Maruti Suzuki is likely to introduce the hybrid variant of the Fronx in the coming months. This launch is expected to take place before the arrival of an in-house-developed strong hybrid system, which is expected to be introduced in the near future.