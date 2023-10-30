6 Upcoming Electric Cars For Under Rs. 15 Lakh – Tata To Skoda

In the list of upcoming electric cars for under Rs. 15 lakh, we have explained about models from Hyundai, Tata, Kia, Skoda, VW and MG

The electric vehicle segment is waiting to take its next big step forward in 2025 and carmakers are waiting to bring in new models to grab market share. Here we have brought you a rundown of all the upcoming EVs that are expected to cost under Rs. 15 lakh:

1. MG Compact Electric SUV:

MG Motor has endured decent success with the Comet small electric vehicle and it will look to leverage its popularity by bringing in a compact SUV based on the same architecture as the Comet EV. Expected to launch in 2025, it could compete directly against the best-selling Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter, and will likely be offered only with a petrol engine.

2. Tata Punch EV:

Tata Motors will likely launch the electrified version of the Punch in the coming months. Spotted testing several times on public roads, the Tata Punch EV will have a charging port mounted on the fender and will adopt the Ziptron technology found in the Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Tigor EV. It will be positioned above the Tiago EV and won’t have any direct rivals until the arrival of the Hyundai Exter EV.

3. Hyundai Exter EV:

A few weeks ago, spy pictures of what appears to be the electric version of the Exter came out on the internet making us believe that a micro e-SUV is under development. The ICE Exter takes on the Tata Punch directly and thus, it only makes sense for their zero-emission avatars to compete against each other. It could be introduced in a year or two and it must be noted that the Creta EV has also been spied many times.

4. Kia AY EV:

Speculations indicate that a compact SUV internally codenamed Kia AY will be launched in 2025 or 2026 and it will be offered in ICE and EV guises. It will be positioned above the Sonet and below the Seltos and will have a rugged-looking exterior but no 4WD system will be available at least in its ICE specification.

5. Skoda & Volkswagen Low Cost EV:

Skoda appears to be working on a sub-four-metre SUV for India and it will be followed by a low-cost electric vehicle in the Rs. 13 lakh to Rs. 18 lakh price range. We assume it to be an SUV as well and it could target high localisation. Expectedly, a VW sibling will arrive as well following the badge engineering route.