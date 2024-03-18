5 Upcoming Creta Rivalling SUVs In India – Tata To Mahindra

The mid-size SUV segment which is currently dominated by Creta will see several new players in the coming year

The mid-size SUV segment is one of the most hotly contested spaces in the entire Indian automotive market. With Creta taking the top spot, other competitors like Kia Seltos, Grand Vitara etc. are doing significant sales numbers. In addition to this, a slew of manufacturers are also exploring the opportunity to debut in this segment with new models. So, let’s have a look at the upcoming Creta rival SUVs in India.

1. Tata Curvv

Last showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, the final production version of the Tata Curvv will soon see the light of the day. Expected to debut around mid-2024, its EV guise will be followed by the launch of the conventionally powered Curvv. The exterior design of the Curvv sports a familiar front fascia, flush door handles, 18-inch alloy wheels and a sloping roofline. It will be powered by the familiar 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine from the Nexon along with the new 1.2-litre tGDi petrol engine.

2. Mahindra XUV500 SUV Coupe

Internally codenamed S301, a new mid-size SUV which will bear the XUV500 moniker is under development. To be positioned between the XUV300 and XUV700 in the Mahindra’s line-up, the XUV500 will sport a coupe SUV design.

The test mule of the four-wheeler was spied testing last year in India and as per the reports, it will share the underpinnings and powertrain with the XUV300. While the Indian SUV maker is tight-lipped about the upcoming mid-size SUV’s launch timeline, we expect the all-new Mahindra XUV500 to debut sometime next year i.e. 2025.

3. New Jeep SUV

As per some latest media reports, Jeep is evaluating to launch a new mid-size SUV in the Indian market which will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and more. Reportedly, the upcoming Jeep SUV will share the underpinnings with the Citroen C3 Aircross.

In addition to the CMP modular platform, the familiar 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine will also be a part of the package. It will be paired to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The Jeep SUV could be positioned as a more premium and feature-rich alternative to the Citroen C3 Aircross. A price band of around Rs. 15 lakh to Rs. 18 lakh can be expected for the Jeep’s upcoming model.

4. New-Gen Renault Duster

Renault has confirmed the launch of the 3rd-generation Duster in the Indian market in the second half of 2025. Based on the CMF-B platform, the upcoming India-spec Duster will get two engine options i.e. the Hybrid 140 and TCe 130.

The hybrid powertrain uses a 94 bhp 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with 49 bhp rated two electric motors while the TCe 130 is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine running on the miller cycle mated to a 48V mild hybrid system. In terms of dimensions, the four-wheeler will measure 4.34 meters long with 209 mm ground clearance. Reportedly, it will come with both 5 and 7-seater configurations.

5. New Nissan SUV

The Renault Duster will also spawn a Nissan counterpart in the Indian market which will be based on the same CMF-B platform. Moreover, the Nissan SUV will also share the powertrain with the Duster. The mid-size SUV will be launched around the same timeline as the third-gen Duster in India.

However, the design will be quite different and Nissan will likely offer a different layout for interiors as well. In terms of pricing, there can be minor differences between the two, depending on the variant and features on offer. Much like the Duster, the Nissan SUV will also get the option of both 5 and 7-seater configurations.