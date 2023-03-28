5 Upcoming Compact SUVs This Year – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Kia

Tata will expand the Punch’s lineup with the addition of a CNG iteration later this year while Kia Sonet could also get a CNG version

Here we have explained about the 5 upcoming compact SUVs that are waiting to launch this year from brands such as Tata, Kia, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki. The segment will be more competitive with the arrival of the SUVs mentioned below:

1. Tata Punch CNG:

The Punch CNG made its debut alongside the Altroz CNG at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. It will be launched later this year and will be available in an expansive range. It will be powered by a 1.2L petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The unique feature of the Tata Punch CNG will be the dual CNG tanks arranged in parallel to each other, so as to not sacrifice the bootspace.

2. Kia Sonet CNG:

Just a while ago, Kia Sonet was spotted testing with a CNG kit reiterating the speculations that it could get a bi-fuel option. It will compete against the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG and the prototype spied wore an X Line badge at the rear. Thus, the CNG variant could be offered with the 1.0L engine.

3. Hyundai Ai3:

In the coming months, Hyundai will likely host the world debut of a micro SUV codenamed Ai3. It will rival the likes of Tata Punch upon arrival by the festive season in India. It will likely sit on the modified version of the Grand i10 Nios’ platform and will derive power from a 1.2L NA petrol engine. Its design will be inspired by Casper and other global Hyundai SUVs.

4. Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

In May 2023, Maruti Suzuki will launch the Jimny lifestyle off-road SUV in India. The five-door iteration will be larger than the existing three-door model sold in the global markets. It will be equipped with features such as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The Jimny will be equipped with a 1.5L four-cylinder K15B petrol engine, linked with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed auto transferring power to all four wheels.

5. Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is getting ready to hit the market next month and it will be underpinned by the same architecture as the Baleno. The five-door compact coupe SUV draws design inspiration from the bigger Grand Vitara and it will be powered by either a 1.2L NA petrol or a 1.0L turbo petrol engine.