5 Upcoming Compact SUVs In India For Under 10 Lakh

The sub-4-meter compact SUV segment will see a lot of new players in the Indian market; XUV300 Facelift, Toyota Taisor, New Skoda SUV, Kia Clavis and more

The booming market share of SUVs is motivating car manufacturers to introduce new models in the Indian market. Banking on this trend, a slew of new models are in the pipeline and expected to launch in the near future. If you are in search of a new compact SUV and the current lot doesn’t fit your bill, these upcoming compact SUVs are worth the wait.

1. Kia Clavis

Expected to launch sometime next year i.e. 2025, the Kia Clavis will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos in the brand’s lineup. While the test mule of the compact SUV was recently spied in Korea, the Clavis will debut globally by the end of 2024. Internally codenamed AY, the upcoming Kia compact SUV will come in both EV and conventionally powered guises. The spy shots reveal the SUV’s upright stance and it will likely follow the design direction from the current crop of Kia SUVs.

2. New Skoda Compact SUV

As a part of Skoda’s India 2.5 strategy, a new compact SUV is in the pipeline for the domestic market. Expected to launch sometime next year, the Czech carmaker is aiming for 90 per cent localisation with its upcoming compact SUV and it will be manufactured in India for domestic as well as for exports to international markets. Based on the familiar MQB A0 IN platform, it will be powered by the familiar 1.0-litre TSI engine putting out 115 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque. As per the reports, the production of the new Skoda compact SUV will likely commence by January 2025.

3. Maruti Suzuki Micro SUV

Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch a new SUV in the Indian market which will be squarely aimed at the likes of Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter. Expected to launch in the coming years, the new micro-SUV will be positioned below the Brezza in the brand’s lineup. Internally codenamed Y43, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki micro-SUV will likely have an upright stance and a typical SUVish styling. While the details are scarce at the moment, we can expect more information in the near future.

4. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

Scheduled for a launch very soon, the facelifted Mahindra XUV300 will get an updated design and a host of new feature additions. The sub-4-meter SUV has been spied multiple times on Indian roads and its new design will be inspired by the brand’s upcoming BE series of SUVs. Inside the cabin, it will get a new free-standing 10.25-inch infotainment system and a similarly sized driver’s display, the same unit that debuted in the recently updated XUV400 EV Pro Range models.

Under the hood, the Mahindra XUV300 Facelift will continue with the current crop of engine options including the 1.5-litre turbo diesel, 1.2-litre turbo petrol and the 1.2-litre tGDi petrol unit. However, the powerful 1.2 litre tGDi petrol engine could get a new 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

5. Toyota Taisor

Toyota Taisor, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx-based coupe SUV will likely debut in the first half of 2024. Talking about the similarities, the underpinning and powertrain will be shared with the Fronx. The Toyota Taisor will be powered by the familiar 1.2 litre K12C engine available with petrol and CNG fuel options along with the 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo petrol motor. In terms of design, there will be subtle changes to the bumpers, front grille and alloy wheels. The interiors and equipment set will remain the same, minus some minor changes to the upholstery.