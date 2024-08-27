5 Upcoming Compact SUVs For Under Rs. 10 Lakh – Arriving Soon

Over the next 12 months, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, and Skoda are preparing to launch new compact SUVs in India as the competition will intensify further

The lucrative compact SUV segment in India is set to witness a string of new releases next year, as automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia, Skoda, and Nissan gear up to introduce new or refreshed models. Here is an early preview of the upcoming models:

1. Skoda Kylaq:

Scheduled for a March 2025 debut, Skoda’s Kylaq will be built on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform and will share several components with the larger Kushaq. The SUV will be powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, expected to deliver the same 115 PS and 178 Nm of torque as the Kushaq.

2. New Gen Hyundai Venue:

By mid-2025, Hyundai plans to introduce the second generation of the Venue with production kicking off at the recently acquired Talegaon facility, formerly owned by GM. Internally referred to as the Q2Xi, the 2025 Hyundai Venue is expected to receive notable design and feature upgrades, although significant mechanical changes are not in the pipeline.

3. Kia Syros:

What has been internally called the Kia Clavis, could be branded as Syros in its production form, and is expected to arrive in H1 2025. The Clavis will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos, likely sharing the Sonet’s engine and transmission lineup. Its unique SUV design will draw inspiration from the globally acclaimed Soul and features such as a large touchscreen, digital cluster, ADAS, sunroof, etc could be available.

4. Nissan Magnite Facelift:

The facelifted Nissan Magnite has been spotted testing several times in India and is expected to launch before the end of this year or in early 2025. This mid-cycle update will include both exterior and interior enhancements, though the powertrain options will likely remain unchanged.

5. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift:

Reports indicate that the facelifted version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx will arrive by the middle of 2025 and it could feature the strong hybrid petrol engine that has long been in the rumour mill. Maruti Suzuki has confirmed the development of a hybridized engine but the official launch timeline hasn’t been announced yet. The compact SUV coupe could debut the hybrid powertrain.